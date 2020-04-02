NEWBURYPORT — On Wednesday, Anna Jaques Hospital had one confirmed COVID-19 inpatient case, two suspected inpatient cases in the intensive care unit and a total of 16 suspected cases at the hospital, according to a daily report from Beth Israel Lahey Health. There were no confirmed employee cases.
Between Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital, there were 31 confirmed inpatient cases with four in the ICU, 50 suspected inpatient cases with three in the ICU, and 12 confirmed employee cases.
In total across its network, Beth Israel Lahey Health reported 190 confirmed inpatient cases with 60 in the ICU, 252 suspected inpatient cases with 28 in the ICU, and 209 confirmed employee cases as of Wednesday.
The network includes Anna Jaques Hospital, Beverly Hospital, Addison Gilbert Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Mount Auburn Hospital, New England Baptist Hospital, Winchester Hospital, BILH Behavioral Services, BILH Continuing Care and BILH Primary Care.
The report noted “COVID-19 suspected cases includes tests pending or negative test result, but maintaining droplet precautions.”
Also, employee cases include staff members who interact with patients as well as those who do not.
