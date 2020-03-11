GEORGETOWN — A group of local Democrats and Republicans committed to finding ways to more peacefully coexist are planning to meet for a half day of structured conversation later this month.
Better Angels Alliance of the North Shore will hold its Red/Blue Workshop on March 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Café Sarina, 269A Central St., Georgetown. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required and space is limited under the Better Angels Workshop national guidelines.
Better Angels, a nonprofit, grassroots organization, was founded shortly after Election Day 2016. Supporters of Hillary Clinton met with supporters of President Donald Trump “to talk, bridge the gaps between them, and find common ground. The intent was to begin healing ‘the divisions that are endangering our country,’” a press release from the group states.
The group has grown and now has active chapters in every state.
In January, the Better Angels of Massachusetts facilitated a Red/Blue Workshop at Newbury Town Library with 21 people of varied political affiliations participating.
A contingent of those who took part have created a Better Angels of the North Shore chapter, aka BANS.
Founding members are Elena Bachrach of West Newbury, bachracher@comcast.net; Mary Dissette of Newburyport, maryldissette@gmail.com; Esther Friedman of Reading, erf2916@gmail.com; Pam Poindexter of Andover, ppoindexterpup@gmail.com; Sandra Capo of West Newbury, mcapo9@comcast.net; Lenny Mirra of Georgetown, Lenny.Mirra@gmail.com; Laura Sapienza of Boxford, Laura.ma.gop@gmail.com; and Cindy Vachon of Wakefield.
Red/Blue Workshops bring together five to seven Republican or conservative-leaning residents and five to seven Democratic or liberal-leaning residents to share their convictions and perspectives without tearing others down.
Participants gain a better understanding of those on the other side of the political divide and often find areas of common ground. Independents are welcome to attend as observers.
Anyone interested in joining must first participate in a Better Angels-sponsored event, such as the workshop in Georgetown, and must become a member of the national organization. BANS plans to meet regularly and sponsor events in the area, such as the Red/Blue Workshop.
Anyone interested in participating or observing or who would like to be added to the group’s email list should contact Sandra Capo, mcapo9@comcast.net, 978-729-7432; or Elena Bachrach bachracher@comcast.net, 978-397-0707.
The March workshop will be followed by a social hour. Donations to cover venue and food costs are appreciated.
For more information about the national nonprofit organization, visit www.better-angels.org.
