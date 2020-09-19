Better late than never, as Joe's Playland reopens

SALISBURY — Break out the Skee-Ball and tell Pac-Man to get warmed up – Joe’s Playland is back in action.
The over 100-year-old arcade is a staple on Salisbury Beach and was in the middle of slowly reopening as part of Phase 3 of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan in early July.
But Baker quickly moved arcades back into Phase 4 – which does not allow businesses such as nightclubs, bars and large entertainment venues to reopen until there is a COVID-19 vaccine – and Joe's was closed once again.
The Baker administration reversed course again last week and arcades such as Joe's Playland were allowed to reopen this week.
Fred Abdulla is the owner of Joe's Playland and said he opened the arcade's doors at noon on Friday.
"We had a big response on our Facebook page when we were told that we could reopen and we're looking forward to plenty of business," Abdulla said. "There are a lot of people who couldn't come down during the summer. So, there is a bit of a pent-up demand. People want to get back in and playing the games."
Joe's Playland does a good portion of its yearly business during the summer season when kids are out of school.
Students in the Triton Regional School District returned to school remotely on Wednesday. Abdulla said he and his family-run arcade will have to make do with the current situation.
"We are a part of Salisbury Beach that hasn't been here all summer," he said. "We had a lot of disappointed families. But we're open now and we have ice cream and seafood and I think we're a draw for the rest of the beach too."
Salisbury Discount House owner Sandy Sheafer said that Joe's Playland is the "linchpin of the beach."
"They have been missed, tremendously," Sheafer said. "Them being closed really affected all of us, to be honest. So having Joe's open again is the what little that we have."
Cristy's Beach Pizza employee Percy Almeida agreed with Sheafer.
"It's a big plus for us," Almeida said.
According to Abdulla, the family owned arcade has made plenty of safety upgrades over the summer.
"We feel like we have made this place as safe as we could and I think we have everything in order," Abdulla said. "We are constantly wiping things down and we sanitized everything before we opened with hospital-grade sanitizer. We have always been clean but we are taking extra precautions now.. We have hand wipes and sanitizing places, all over the place. We also have barriers in between the games and we have done done a lot of upgrades."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
