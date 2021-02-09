Betty Vitale closes Tammi's Closet in Amesbury

AMESBURY — The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another victim, the charity prom dress boutique Tammi's Closet.
Betty Vitale founded Tammi’s Closet in memory of her daughter, who passed away in 1996 and she has been giving prom dresses away young woman since 2014.
Vitale moved the charity boutique into its new home in a donated storefront at 77 Macy St., last winter.
Tammi's Closet opened on Feb. 13 last year but was forced to close when the COVID-19 pandemic hit on March 12. Vitale went to say that she can't afford to open the Closet again this year and she will have to sell all of her inventory off to cover her expenses.
"All the proms got canceled last year and there's not going to be a prom this year either, so there's really nothing I can do about this," Vitale said.
According to Vitale, last year's cancelled prom season severely limited her ability to accept donations to cover her operating expenses.
"I spend between $1,800 to $2,000 on Tammi's Closet each year," Vitale said. " I have to buy the plastic bags to wrap the dresses in and the bags for the shoes. I also have to buy clothing racks, tables, mirrors, some garment bags and whatever comes up."
Vitale added that she and her husband Ralph are both retired and living on fixed incomes and the rising cost of living in Amesbury has forced them to entertain moving in with family in Florida.
Vitale said she had been "crying for days" when she finally made her decision to liquidate her inventory last week.
"This is all really because of personal financial concerns. I've got to close Tammi's for good because I have to move," Vitale said. "We really can't touch any real estate in this area and, if I'm in Florida, I'm not going to be able to come back and forth to Amesbury for Tammi's Closet either."
Vitale went on to say that she has roughly 1,500 prom dresses in storage and they will be on sale for $20 a piece. Short dresses will also be on sale for $10.
"Everything has to gone by the end of February," Vitale said. "These are brand new dresses and everything. I'm going to take care of what I owe and then give the rest of the money away in Tammi's name. I can only take cash. I don't take credit cards because I never charged for the stuff. I also can't take checks because I can't be chasing anybody down."
Tammi's Closet will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 2 - 7 p.m. and Wednesday Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Vitale said she will also be open Saturday. Feb. from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and hopes to be open during the same hours next week. Interested buyers can check the Tami's Closet Facebook page at www.facebook.com/freepromdress for further details.
"This breaking my heart," Vitale said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
