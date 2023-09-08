NEWBURY — A Beverly man who believed he was chatting with a young teen now faces obscene matter to a minor charges after the teen turned out to be an undercover Newbury police officer, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Jeran V. Mondalto, 38, of Northridge Road, was arraigned Friday in the same court on two charges issued by Newbury police Deputy Chief Aaron Wojtkowski: sending obscene matter to a child and distributing obscene matter.
Judge Peter Doyle ordered Mondalto held on $5,000 cash bail while awaiting trail. Should Mondalto post bail he was ordered not to use social media and have no contact with anyone under 18 years go age. He was also barred from using the internet or email unless for work purposes. His next court date is Oct. 6.
Wojtkowski, who has been covertly monitoring social media sites for years as part of the Massachusetts Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, received an unsolicited message from Mondalto on May 10, asking for his age, sex and location. The next day, Wojtkowski responded claiming to be a 14-year-old girl from Massachusetts.
Mondalto responded that day and again Wojtkowski made it a point to say he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl, according to Wojtkowski's report.
"The user could at any time easily stop communicating with the UC (undercover) persona but chose to send numerous unsolicited messages to the UC account," Wojtkowski wrote in this report.
Those messages included questions regarding the teen's sexual experience and other suggestive topics, a pattern that Wojtkowski called grooming.
"Online grooming refers to a pattern of conduct directed towards a child that builds or attempts to build a relationship with the intent to manipulate them to engage in illegal sexual activity," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Over the next few weeks and months, Mondalto suggested an interest in meeting the child for sexual conduct knowing full well he was breaking the law by asking. On July 3, Mondalto sent Wojtkowski a photo of a man's crotch covered with shorts. Nine days later, Mondalto sent another photo, this time of a man naked from the waist down revealing a portion of his genitals.
"Based on training and experience, the image referenced was harmful or obscene in nature based on the definitions outlined in Massachusetts General Law," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
On July 21, Wojtkowski arranged a phone call with Mondalto securing a woman police officer to pose as the teen. During that phone call, Mondalto suggested they meet and kiss. Mondalto then sent the officer three photos of a man who Wojtkowski believed to be Mondalto.
During the investigation, Wojtkowski obtained a warrant to search the social media applications Mondalto used to contact the officers in order to track down his computer's internet protocol number. With the warrant, Wojtkowski linked the IP number to a phone used by Mondalto and obtained the phone number. That information allowed Wojtkowski to locate where Mondalto lived and his Registry of Motor Vehicle information.
Mondalto's RMV photo matched the three photos sent to the female undercover officer, according to Wojtkowski's report.
Wojtkowski's report also states that while Mondalto currently lives in Beverly, his most current address on record is in Amesbury.
Days later, Wojtkowski submitted paperwork for an arrest warrant, according to his report.
Daily News reporter Matt Petry contributed to this report.
