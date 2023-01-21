SALISBURY — A Beverly woman facing an indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 offense saw the charge reduced to assault and battery and was sentenced in Newburyport District Court to two years of probation.
Ana Stefani, 24, of Bow Street was ordered Tuesday to stay away and have no contact with the victim during her two years on probation.
Salisbury police Officer Patrick Szymkowski responded to the police station lobby on June, 20, 2021, to speak to a mother who said Stefani kissed her 13-year-old daughter for several seconds while they were at Salisbury Beach. Hours before the incident, Stefani sent the teen several suggestive texts that also made the mother uncomfortable.
The mother explained that she and her daughter met Stefani and her mother earlier in the day at Salisbury Beach and quickly struck up a conversation.
The four then spent the next five hours or so hanging out at the beach. During that time, Stefani and the teen exchanged phone numbers. As they separated, they exchanged hugs.
But Stefani took it further by kissing the 13-year-old on the neck for roughly 10 seconds, according to Szymkowski’s report.
A few hours prior to the kiss, Stefani sent the teen a series of texts that suggested she was seeking a “possible relationship” with the girl despite being well aware of the age difference. The mother saw the texts and when told of the kiss, drove to the police station to report the incidents, according to the officer’s report.
Szymkowski contacted Stefani and asked her to stop by the police station to discuss something that happened at the beach. Stefani agreed and showed up about 10:30 that night.
During the interview, she expressed surprise that the officer was asking her about the teen, believing police wanted to speak to her about a strange man on the beach. Stefani admitted to drinking alcohol during the beach day but denied kissing the teen or expressing any sexual intentions or feelings.
Szymkowski showed her the text messages and said that any person reading them and hearing about the alleged kissing might view the incidents differently. Stefani agreed the officer had a point but again stressed there was no ill intent, he wrote in his report.
Stefani was allowed to leave the station but was told not to contact the teen. Szymkowski then spoke to Sgt. Craig Goodrich, who agreed there was enough evidence to seek a warrant for Stefani’s arrest.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
