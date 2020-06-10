Sun-ripened tomatoes, crisp peppers, cucumbers and squashes beckoning from the vine – who doesn’t love 'em?
Now’s the time to get them into the ground. Ready to get your hands dirty?
If you’re new to veggie gardening or your space is limited, don’t bite off more than you can chew. Start small and simple. Just about any vegetable besides root crops (like carrots and potatoes) can be successfully grown in a container.
Traditional pots and planters immediately come to mind, but you can use or repurpose almost any container as long as there are drainage holes in the bottom to allow excess water to escape.
If you want more space for veggies but your existing garden beds are full of ornamental plants, consider adding a new raised bed. A raised garden bed consists of a rigid frame filled with soil that sits above ground level. A big bonus: No digging is necessary!
For food gardening, location is key. Choose a sunny spot that’s easily reached with your hose and near enough to your house that you can easily keep an eye on things.
Installation in a nutshell: Clear the ground, lay down a frame of the desired size, put down a layer of cardboard to suppress weeds from below, fill with soil and plant. The frame keeps the soil in place, and can be as simple or as elegant as you want. Raised bed borders can be made from kits (available at garden centers, big-box stores and online) or you can build one yourself (again, there’s lots of information online). You can even purchase raised beds on legs.
Pots chosen and/or bed frame made? Soil is next. Successful food gardening begins with the soil, and this is your chance to go organic. The richer your soil, the more plants you can grow and the better yields you can expect per square foot of garden space. Good soil supplies plants with everything they need to grow happily. Bid a firm farewell to chemical fertilizers and supplements.
Don’t skimp on soil quality; make your soil the best you can. You’ll probably need to purchase some garden loam, to which you can add up to an equal amount of organic matter (compost, shredded leaves, aged manure). More organic matter is always better. It keeps the soil loose, helps retain moisture, supplies essential micronutrients, and gives your plants a continuous boost.
Compost is an essential component of your planting mix. You can buy it bagged or have it delivered in bulk. (Consider getting together with neighbors to share a bulk delivery. It’s much less expensive than buying bagged compost.)
A terrific source for either bagged or bulk compost is our own local Black Earth Compost company. If you are part of their organic waste pickup program, you even get a discount on their finished product. More at www.blackearthcompost.com.
An even better way to source your compost is to make your own. Turning your own kitchen scraps into a rich, crumbly soil amendment is one of the most satisfying things any gardener can do. But there’s more to it than simply piling up your kitchen scraps and waiting for a few weeks. (This approach is guaranteed to result in a gloppy, smelly mess — a real downer for even the most enthusiastic gardener.)
Composting is a chemical reaction between nitrogen (which comes from your kitchen scraps, aka “greens” in composting lingo) and carbon (which comes from “browns” – dry or woody plant materials like fallen leaves, pine needles, chopped twigs and even newspaper).
For the fastest decomposition in your pile, you need to combine about one part greens (nitrogen) with three parts browns (carbon). Every time you add a bucket of kitchen scraps to your pile, add three buckets of brown materials. Turn the accumulating pile every week or two with a garden fork.
It will take at least six months for Mother Earth to work her miracle, but the resulting “black gold” is worth the wait. Tip: As the gardening season progresses, store up a few leaf bags full of brown garden debris so as to always have some on hand. You’ll be a pro before you know it.
Use this unusual time to discover or reawaken your inner gardener. Explore gardening for the first time or dig into an aspect you never explored before. One thing is for sure: There is absolutely nothing like the taste of fresh-picked veggies — especially when you’ve grown them yourself.
More information: Northeast Organic Farmers Association of Massachusetts (NOFAMass) has a new series of videos on small-scale sustainability on their YouTube channel. Learn about rising bread, raised beds, raising chickens and more. (Search YouTube for nofamass.)
For additional information on all aspects of recycling in Newburyport: www.cityofnewburyport.com (click on "Recycling, Energy & Sustainability Department") or call the recycling office at 978-499-0413.
Nancy Roeder is a member of the Toward Zero Waste Newburyport Committee. Her family’s household trash averages less than two pounds a week.
