NEWBURYPORT — A widespread movement is underway to urge President-elect Joe Biden to name Newburyport's Rhina Espaillat as inaugural poet.
When asked if she would accept the role of reciting a poem at the inauguration in January, Espaillat answered with an immediate (if somewhat cryptic, yet characteristic) response.
"Would I want to do it? Do chickens have lips?" Espaillat said.
Espaillat, 88, came to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic at age 8 and said she has always loved her adopted country.
"We were political exiles and this country gave us a home," she said. "This country saved us from a lot of grief. It has given me everything that I really love in the world. It has given me a wonderful husband, wonderful children who were born here, a career that I have loved all of my life, and friends that I probably don't deserve. So I have a number of things that I need to be grateful for. There are some powerful feelings that I have about this country."
Espaillat has lived in the city for 30 years. She has authored 17 books of poetry, was the youngest poet to be inducted into the Poetry Society of America when she was 16, and was a founding member of the Powow River Poets.
"I started writing in English when I was 8 and poetry in Spanish when I was 4," Espaillat said. "So poetry has been a part of my life for all of my life. My grandmother was a poet, so I heard it from the cradle and there were a lot of poets around when I was growing up."
Espaillat added that her gratitude to the U.S. is mixed with a healthy dose of respect as well.
"This is probably the greatest country in the world," she said. "But I have a feeling that this country wants to be so much more that it has been over the past few years. It wants to be even more special than it is and I think maybe this is the chance for that."
Powow River Poets themselves, Leslie Monsour and Alfred Nicol recently authored an open letter to Biden asking him to consider Espaillat as his inaugural poet. The letter was signed by more than 70 poets and authors from New Hampshire to California and published in the Marginalia section of the Los Angeles Review of Books (Read the letter at https://marginalia.lareviewofbooks.org/inaugural-poet-an-open-letter-to-president-elect-joe-biden/.)
"It was the Powwow River Poets who ganged up on me and plotted this whole thing," Espaillat said.
Monsour and Nicol make the case in the letter that Espaillat's personal history and body of work make her an excellent addition to Biden's inauguration.
"You simply could make no better choice than Rhina P. Espaillat, and you will be ever grateful that you have brought her work into your world," the letter states.
Nicol said Espaillat can "speak in complete paragraphs."
"She knows the important things to say," Nicol said. "She has a moral conscience and a moral imagination, which is an ever rarer thing. She is a lot like John Greenleaf Whittier, except not as preachy. She is far more entertaining."
Syracuse University professor Silvio Torres-Saillant is co-author with Nancy Kang of "The Once and Future Muse: The Poetry and Poetics of Rhina P. Espaillat." He said Espaillat would be an excellent choice for the honor.
"This is a no-brainer to me," Torres-Saillant said. "She may be the one American poet with the most capricious, inclusive vision of empathy and compassion. You can even see that when she speaks about our problematic American history. She talks about being the offspring of a slaver and a slave and can place each one in his or her historical context and their circumstances."
Local residents have also been sending emails of support for Espaillat to U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem.
In a text message on Wednesday, Moulton spokesman Tim Biba said the congressman's office has received more than 30 letters of support for Espaillat and "would love to raise this with the inaugural committee. We inquired with them today on the best way to do that."
Espaillat said she has been flattered by the movement to name her the inaugural poet and would accept the honor if it were offered.
"(Torres-Saillant) always thought I should do something national, a national grandmother probably," she said. "There are a bunch of other people involved and they have been at this for a long time. I'm sitting here minding my own business."
