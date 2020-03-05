NEWBURYPORT — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was in for a big night in Newburyport on Tuesday, until she wasn’t.
Warren finished first in the city in early voting when those votes were counted for the Massachusetts Democratic presidential primary. But the state’s senior senator came in second in Newburyport to the eventual winner here and across Massachusetts, former Vice President Joe Biden, when all the votes on Super Tuesday were counted.
Biden received 459,730 votes in the Massachusetts primary to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 362,626. Warren received 289,725 votes in her home state, with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg coming in fourth at 161,014 votes.
Biden received 2,302 votes in Newburyport while Warren garnered 1,352 to finish second.
Massachusetts residents were able to vote early all last week. Newburyport City Clerk Richard Jones said Warren was the top Democrat in early voting with 213 votes, with Bloomberg coming in second with 140 votes. Sanders earned 137 early votes in Newburyport and Biden received 118.
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg received 143 early votes in Newburyport and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar racked up 34, but both candidates had dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Biden by late Monday.
"Early voting did not have Biden in the lead but it looks like everything shifted over the weekend," Jones said. "I've never seen anything like it. It doesn't take a brain surgeon to figure out that, if Mayor Pete and Amy drop out, their votes would go to Biden on Tuesday. I have got to believe that happened across the country."
Jones added that he and his poll workers received a number of complaints from residents who had voted early for a candidate who dropped out by the time Super Tuesday arrived.
"They asked what they could do about it and we had to tell them, 'Nothing,'" Jones said. "You only get to vote once."
Newburyport saw a voter turnout of 50% on Tuesday, according to Jones.
"We were pushing 7,000 voters. Generally, we have about 14,000 voters in total," Jones said. "And it felt like 50% all day. People were excited to vote. They were anxious to vote."
Sanders received 1,267 votes in Newburyport while Bloomberg got 843; Pete Buttigieg had 192; and Klobuchar earned 99.
Amesbury City Clerk Christine Dixon said she didn't have any complaints from early voters Tuesday but some complaints were received in her office Monday.
"We had some people call us and ask how it worked if their candidate had dropped out and if they could vote again or differently," Dixon said. "It was interesting because this was really the first time we had early voting for a primary where people could potentially drop out before election day."
Amesbury saw a 41.28% voter turnout (5,211 votes) according to Dixon, who noted the 2016 presidential primary saw a 49.83% turnout.
"It was fairly steady on Tuesday," she said. "There were a few lulls along the way and the busiest times were before and after work. But it was fairly consistent throughout the day."
Biden won in Amesbury with 1,355 votes, Sanders was second with 1,251 votes, Warren received 831, Bloomberg earned 434, Buttigieg had 179 and Klobuchar won 58.
Salisbury Town Clerk Melinda Morrison said her town saw a 37% voter turnout Tuesday with 2,465 ballots cast among 6,629 registered voters.
Biden tallied 592 votes to take the top spot in Salisbury, where Sanders received 469. Warren had 246 votes and Bloomberg walked away with 268. Salisbury also gave Buttigieg 68 votes and Klobuchar 32 votes.
Biden also won the night in the rest of Greater Newburyport, taking Rowley, Newbury, West Newbury, Groveland, Georgetown and Merrimac, with Sanders coming in second in all six towns.
Tuesday was also a good night for President Donald Trump, who easily won the Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts with 234,615 votes; his closest competitor, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, received 24,860.
Trump had his best night locally in Amesbury, where he received 782 votes over Weld with 102.
Trump also picked up 696 votes to Weld's 123 in Newburyport; Trump got 637 votes to Weld's 52 in Salisbury; the president also received 266 votes to Weld's 40 in West Newbury; 432 votes to Weld's 54 in Newbury; 479 votes to Weld's 40 in Rowley; and 462 to Weld's 42 in Merrimac.
Tuesday also proved to be a tough night for another former Massachusetts governor, Deval Patrick, who only received 6,770 votes statewide in his Democratic presidential bid.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
