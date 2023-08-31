NEWBURYPORT — Bids are in to restore the Bartlet Mall’s Frog Pond and will be discussed Tuesday when the City Council’s Community Services subcommittee next meets.
Mayor Sean Reardon wants to encapsulate the four-foot-deep Frog Pond with an HDPE liner that would prevent the circulation of subsoil contaminants such as arsenic, lead, chromium and phosphorus and he intended to get the work going this fall.
The $2.6 million project would be paid for by a $2.5 million bond order backed by the Community Preservation Act, which matches proceeds collected through a 2% property tax surcharge with state funding, as well as another $220,000 that was collected through CPA contributions last year.
The bond request was unanimously approved by the City Council last September but the release of the funds was also made contingent upon council approval of the final design.
On July 10, the City Council sent the mayor’s proposal to a subcommittee for further review and study. In this case, it was sent to the Committee for Community Services consisting of Chairman Jim McCauley (Ward 5), Connie Preston (at large) and Jennie Donahue (Ward 2).
The subcommittee held a meeting on the matter Aug. 15 but voted 2-1 to keep it in committee with McCauley and Connie Preston voting in favor, and Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue voting against.
McCauley mentioned at the time that he wanted to see what the bids from potential contractors on the project looked like before making any decisions on the matter.
Bids were due on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Special Projects Manager Kim Turner said the information received is currently being reviewed.
Turner declined to say how many bids the city received and if any of them exceeded the amount of money earmarked for the project.
Turner also said she has received a list of questions from McCauley and expects to have answers for him during Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall.
“It’s our goal to be able to answer all of the questions that were submitted by the committee chair at that time,” she said. “We will also review any information from contractors that we have, after what was received (Tuesday).”
McCauley said his main impetus for keeping the project in committee is related to ongoing, operational costs.
“That has implications in the technical solution and it has implications in the architectural design,” he said.
McCauley also said he’s interested in seeing a potential, annual maintenance contract to get a better idea of what the city can and cannot do, once the project is complete.
“There’s many moving parts and questions that need to be answered,” he said. “I’m sure they will all come together next week and I think we’re working together and trying to get to the same goal on this.”
Turner pointed residents concerned about the project to its city website at: cityofnewburyport.com/parks-commission/pages/bartlet-mall-restoration-project.
“That has all the studies that have been done and approvals from various agencies,” she said. “There’s a whole wealth of information there.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.