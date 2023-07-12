NEWBURYPORT — Yankee Homecoming officials need to raise north of $30,000 to keep this year’s fireworks firing on all cylinders. With that in mind, they will once again turn Cashman Park into the biggest party in town on July 29 and hope the 15th annual Newburyport Brewfest covers all the expenses.
Organizers are gearing up for the 65th annual Yankee Homecoming celebration from July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 6. The celebration’s fireworks will be shot off on Aug. 5 as part of what organizers are calling “Super Saturday.”
If all goes right, Brewfest can raise $40,000 in one day. But that’s a big if, Yankee Homecoming board of directors Vice President Jason Lacroix said.
“Ticket sales for Brewfest are imperative. If we don’t sell Brewfest out, I will have to reduce the fireworks by about $10,000. So there’s a ton of skin in the game here.”
Brewfest Chairperson Brittany Verville said more than 20 breweries, including Cisco Brewers, Sloop Brewing Co. and Night Shift Brewing, will be participating. Here’s how it works: Paying customers receive 10 tickets and can sample any of the brews.
“Each person will get a drinking cup and their 10 tickets and they can take that to any of the participating vendors and will get an 8-ounce sampler of that beer,” Verville said. “If they run out of their 10 tickets, they can get more. But they start out with 10.”
As beer aficionados mill around the cordoned-off portion of the park, they will be entertained by the Party On! Band. For those not wanting to imbibe on an empty stomach, there will be plenty of food vendors like Fat Belly BBQ and Otto’s Pizza available.
Advance purchase general admission tickets cost $40, $45 at the door, and can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brewfest-2023-yankee-homecoming-tickets-585913261337.
A limited number of nondrinker tickets are also available for $25.
People must be 21 or older to attend Newburyport Brewfest, which will go on rain or shine.
Planning for Yankee Homecoming is going along well, according to Lacroix, who said its success will, however, come down to successful fundraising as always.
“We also need a lot of volunteers, we’re very short on them this year,” he said.
People looking to volunteer and to find out more about the weeklong celebration can go to the Yankee Homecoming Committee general meetings that are taking take place at the Starboard Galley in Newburyport.
More information can also be found at: https://yankeehomecoming.com/.
“We need volunteers for Brewfest and the parade,” LaCroix said. “Virtually every event needs volunteers.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
