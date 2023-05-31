SALISBURY — Hundreds of residents rallied together Monday for the town’s annual Memorial Day parade to celebrate and honor the legacy of America’s fallen troops.
The parade began at 10 a.m. at the fire station and concluded with a ceremony at the Town Common.
Parks and Recreation Commission Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz said they saw a lot of familiar faces.
“We had a wonderful turnout, very good showing of the community from our local sports teams and organizations and local leaders, both statewide and townwide,” Roketenetz said.
Master of ceremonies and former Selectman Fred Knowles explained that he was a little worried about how the absence of the Triton Regional High School marching band would affect the parade and attendance. He said those fears proved to be unfounded as the community turned out in force on a day with near-perfect weather.
Knowles said about 300 people were present by the time he arrived at the Town Common.
“All I can say is that Jenn Roketenetz does one heck of a job when it comes to organizing and getting people out there because that I think was one of the biggest showings of people to honor our departed soldiers that I’ve seen in quite some time,” Knowles said.
He said speeches from Little Miss Massachusetts Avery Daigle, 8, and local World War II veteran Robert “Boots” Chouinard, 99, were the highlights of the ceremony.
“Of everyone who came up to talk or give a speech that day, the 8-year old was probably the most impressive in her clarity and her presentation,” Knowles said.
“And then you had Boots at 99 giving this fired-up speech that got the crowd going, he added. “I just thought it was just a perfect bookend to the people who had come out that day to hear what we were doing for the observance.”
He thanked Nancy Sweeney of Coastal Music for providing music for the event since it was brought back by former Selectman Barbara Thomas.
“Nancy continues to sing that national anthem with just such vigor and power and it is awe inspiring,” Knowles said. “She always gets one heck of a round of applause after she gets done singing. So we are always glad to have her there being part of this parade.”
Selectman Chuck Takesian spoke about attending his first major event since finishing his yearlong tenure as selectmen chairperson.
“It was actually very nice, and Ronalee gave a great speech,” he said, referring to new Chairperson Ronalee Ray-Parrott.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
