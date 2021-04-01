NEWBURYPORT — On a rainy Sunday afternoon, Andover artist Dan Fionte carried a large part of Middle Street into the Newburyport Art Association’s Water Street headquarters.
Not the street, of course, but a roughly 6-foot oil painting of his favorite section of it.
“35 to 43 Middle Street” is one of about 32 paintings, sculptures, murals and other works featured in the Art Association’s latest show, “Big Works,” which kicks off Friday there and at Firehouse Center for the Arts in Market Square.
NAA Executive Director Wanda Strukus called “Big Works” the “perfect exhibit” for the association’s largest show since COVID-19 restrictions began easing in November.
“That bursting everyone feels inside,” Strukus said. “It’s like, ‘Boom, there it is.’”
“Big Works” is open to the public starting Friday through April 24. There will be a Facebook Live presentation from the NAA gallery and the Institution for Savings gallery at the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
The Firehouse’s Facebook event is at 4:30 p.m. while the NAA gallery event is at 5 p.m., according to Strukus.
Ever since the NAA reopened to the public, the gallery has a maximum capacity of 10 people — which will continue through “Big Works.” Masks are required to enter.
Strukus said the NAA is not just a gallery where artists have a chance to sell their works and further their reputations, but a museum where people can spend a short time immersing themselves in artforms.
“See and think and let the art wash all over you,” she said.
NAA member Rosalie Cutticchia of Newburyport, a contemporary artist who began hanging up the “Big Works” paintings days ago, said large pieces of art have a way of drawing in people more so than smaller pieces.
“The viewer can walk into the paintings,” she said, adding that large paintings have become a recent trend in the art world. “So, it’s very popular and accepted.”
Fionte said he began “35 to 43 Middle Street” in April 2020, and was inspired by a February trip to the downtown Newburyport street. Walking on Middle Street and seeing shadows at a particular angle inspired him to capture the moment on canvas.
“It really caught my attention,” Fionte said, adding it took him about 50 hours to complete the painting.
Fionte visited the art gallery Tuesday afternoon as the finishing touches were being put on the exhibit.
Also there Tuesday were Erin Bligh of Byfield — who is presenting “Spectra,” a mixed media work of plaster, wood, acrylic paint and even a little beeswax — and Kristen Anderson of Newburyport.
Anderson is presenting “She Dreams, She Smiles, She Flies,” an acrylic painting that took her about 15 hours from start to finish.
Other artists include: Barry Berman, Donna Caselden, Lisa Clark, Sara Demrow Dent, Cassie Doyon, Cheryl Dyment, John Ellis, Jeannette Esposito, Kristine Fisher, Joseph Flaherty, Cara Gonier, Jessica Hachmeister, Susan Hong-Sammons, Heather Karp, Linda Lamarche, Madeleine Lord, Christopher Lovely, Carmela Martin, Jeffrey Merrill, Gail Newcomb, Sinikka Nogelo, Melissa Partridge, Karen Rovner, Wenda Shelter, Eric Steeves, Kate Sullivan, Shane Taylor, Robin Thornhill and Carol Whalen.
Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For patrons who require additional accommodations, private visits can be arranged by appointment in the morning before 11 when the gallery is closed to the general public.
For more information, visit newburyportart.org or email naa@newburyport.org.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
