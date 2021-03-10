AMESBURY — A larger rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is about to begin in the Lower Merrimac Valley.
Amesbury is part of a nine-community regional collaborative that includes Newburyport, Salisbury, Rowley, Newbury, West Newbury, Merrimac, Groveland and Georgetown.
The Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative held vaccination clinics in Amesbury and West Newbury in February, but Gov. Charlie Baker’s directive that mass vaccination clinics need to provide 750 doses a day, five days a week, put a halt to the group’s efforts. Elected leaders in the nine communities submitted an application to the state last week to continue the vaccination efforts.
The state agreed to provide the collaborative with 2,400 vaccine doses this week. The first two vaccination clinics will be held at Amesbury High School, 5 Highland St., on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, according to Amesbury Communications Director Caitlin Thayer.
Vaccination clinics are also expected to be held five days a week – Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays – depending on the supply.
Clinics will be held at the Georgetown Council On Aging, 51 North St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the West Newbury Town Hall Annex, 381 Main St., on Wednesdays. Amesbury High School will remain a vaccination site on Saturdays and Sundays. The collaborative encourages people to sign up for their vaccinations through the state’s web portal at mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine but they can visit their own municipality’s website as well.
Thayer said each community’s Council on Aging is working to schedule appointments for people 65 years old and older who cannot make one on their own.
Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington told selectmen at their meeting Monday that all appointments must be made through the state.
“I want to make it clear that the state has dictated that all appointments be booked through the state COVID-19 vaccine sign-up,” Harrington said. “It is not just limited to people who live in these communities. It has to be available to everyone but it is the only regional distribution center in this neck of the woods.”
Harrington said Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove took a lead role in coordinating the larger vaccine rollout.
Gove said Tuesday she appreciated Harrington’s remarks.
“That was very kind of him,” Gove said. “It has been a real team effort between all of the nine communities involved. Everyone has had a role in making this happen.”
Gove said Amesbury has the benefit of a dedicated communications director in Thayer, who she said was focused on grabbing the governor’s attention through a social media campaign and now with the coordinated vaccination effort.
“We were happy to take a lead there,” Gove said. “But that would not have happened without everyone in the region, especially Neil” and Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
