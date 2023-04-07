NEWBURYPORT — Summer traffic on the Gillis Memorial Bridge could become a lot more congested when the state reduces the number of lanes from four to two this spring to make room for bicycles.
The bridge, which connects Newburyport to Salisbury along Route 1, provides two lanes of traffic, north and south. But the state’s plans call for narrowing those lanes to one on each side to make way for a 12-foot buffer with a bicycle lane in each direction.
The work, which began earlier this week, is part of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s $12.5 million Route 1 repaving project that will cover 6.7 miles of the state road from Newbury to Salisbury.
The state and federally funded project also features the reconstruction of the Newburyport rotary near the MBTA commuter rail station, as well as a Route 1 bicycle improvement project that would include the bridge, which spans the Merrimack River to connect Newburyport and Salisbury.
Kristen Pennucci, communications director for MassDOT, said in an email that the state worked with Newburyport to determine the bridge was a location where the use of bicycles could be improved.
Newport Construction Corp. of Nashua, New Hampshire, began working on the project as part of a districtwide bike and pedestrian improvement contract, according to Pennucci, who added that it is expected to be completed by late April or early May at a total cost of roughly $175,000.
Salisbury Planning Director Lisa Pearson said the bike lanes would connect the rail trails in Newburyport and Salisbury.
“This is that missing link to connect the two communities,” she said. “Right now, you’re supposed to walk your bike over the bridge. That’s really not a cohesive way to do it and I believe this is an added benefit.”
Pearson said the state had entertained the idea of refurbishing the abandoned railroad bridge west of the Gillis Memorial Bridge for rail trail access about 20 years ago but found it to be unfeasible.
“You also need to take into account that the Gillis Bridge is a drawbridge and any other new bridge would have to function the same way and be coordinated with it,” she said. “It turned out to be really expensive 20 years ago and we have never been able to figure out a way to make it all work.”
The state project would remove the pavement markings and install new ones, as well as vertical delineators to create buffered bike lanes, curb ramps and surface paths between the Merrimac Street off-ramps in Newburyport and the Friedenfels Street intersection in Salisbury.
Newburyport Planning Director Andy Port said the project is designed to accommodate “multimodal transportation” and that Route 1 near the Newburyport rotary is destined to eventually become a single-lane road as well.
Port also said the state has done its due diligence when it comes to traffic studies.
“We’re confident the state has done the required analysis and we have also discussed it with them,” he said. “We have had some input but our Engineering and Planning departments have had limited input.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
