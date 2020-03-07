NEWBURYPORT — The state House of Representatives passed a bill this week to authorize the dissolution of the Newburyport Redevelopment Authority, bringing the city one step closer to an expanded waterfront park.
The NRA was formed in the 1960s to help the city achieve its urban renewal goals and was guided by a plan that expired a decade ago. Since then, Mayor Donna Holaday and other city officials have worked to distribute the authority’s land and expand the waterfront park.
The bill (House Bill 3698) would transfer all of the authority’s land and money to the city. It requires that the land be permanently dedicated for park and conservation purposes and that the money be used for the “design, construction, maintenance or operation of an extended waterfront park and related infrastructure.”
The bill was engrossed by the House of Representatives on March 5 but requires Senate approval and Gov. Charlie Baker’s signature before it can become law.
It was shepherded through the House by state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, who said the greatest challenge with the bill was getting it through its third reading, a process that required in-depth research and long hours of work in collaboration with Holaday’s office.
“There were a lot of questions for the bill and they got answered in the House, so now it should move along quicker,” said Kelcourse. “All the hard work has now been done. I anticipate it should move smoothly through the senate and go before Gov. Baker to be signed.”
“It was more complicated because of the high number of parcels involved and the due diligence that had to be done, but we had an ongoing dialogue and worked continuously with the mayor’s office,” he said.
Holaday expressed relief on Friday, adding that a major challenge for the officials was “digging up” every NRA deed during the reading process.
“It was a long, complicated process, but we have finished a major hurdle,” said Holaday, agreeing with Kelcourse that there likely won’t be trouble for the bill’s passage moving forward.
Kelcourse expressed his own excitement about the bill, and emphasized the important role of teamwork in cooperation with the mayor’s office and state officials
“We’ve all worked together to get this bill passed, and it’s a really positive result for Newburyport,” said Kelcourse. “This is going to open up more recreational opportunities for the public. I know the city has a vision for the waterfront, and we’re excited to help make it a reality.”
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.