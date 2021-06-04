NEWBURYPORT — The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season concludes Saturday at 1 p.m. on WJOP with a modern classic: “Billy Budd,” Benjamin Britten’s drama of good and evil on the high seas, in a performance from 1997.
Baritone Dwayne Croft starred in the title role as a young sailor falsely accused of mutiny. In one of his signature roles, bass-baritone James Morris sang the Master-at-Arms Claggart, whose intense hatred is aroused by Billy’s goodness and beauty.
Tenor Philip Langridge was Captain Vere, who must choose between the law or a greater truth. Steuart Bedford led the Met Orchestra and Met Chorus along with the ensemble.
“Billy Budd” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on WJOP 96.3 FM in Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
