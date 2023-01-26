Daily News readers love the games that appear in each day’s edition. Starting next week, they can play one that promises prizes to five lucky winners.
Find your Insider Bingo card inside Friday’s Daily News. Then, look for bingo numbers in each print edition of the newspaper beginning Monday, Jan. 30. Bonus numbers will also appear in the newspaper from time to time.
The Daily News will give four $100 prizes — one each for the first readers to cover a vertical, horizontal and diagonal row, and to cover all four corners. A $1,000 grand prize will be awarded to the first reader to cover all 25 squares on the card.
Bingo cards are also available at The Daily News office, 23 Liberty St, Newburyport. No purchase is necessary to play. Complete rules appear on the back of the cards inserted into Sunday’s newspaper.
NT Insider Bingo is sponsored by Institution for Savings.
Whether you’re a subscriber or buy The Daily News on the newsstand, be sure to find your card inside this Friday’s newspaper and play along this winter for your chance to win $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.