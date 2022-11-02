NEWBURYPORT — Award-winning biographer Megan Marshall will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss her first biography, “The Peabody Sisters: Three Women Who Ignited American Romanticism,” which was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.
Marshall is a Charles Wesley Emerson professor at Emerson College and past president of the Society of American Historians.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with Marshall about the lives of Elizabeth, Mary and Sophia Peabody – sometimes called the “American Brontes” – and how they shaped the thinking of their day.
The sisters were Unitarians, transcendentalists, and friends of Ralph Waldo Emerson, Margaret Fuller, and other influential 19th century writers and social reformers.
Marshal/ will also talk about the art of biography and the links among her first and two subsequent biographies, “Margaret Fuller: A New American Life,” winner of a Pulitzer Prize; and “Elizabeth Bishop: A Miracle for Breakfast.” Marshall was herself a student of the late, great poet.
The author will also preview her upcoming program in Newburyport, to be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., during which she will discuss the Peabody sisters and her other writing. The event is free and open to the public.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and will also be available on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
