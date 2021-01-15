These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Various areas in Rockport: White-winged Crossbill, Cooper’s Hawk.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Ipswich Sparrow.
Northern end of Plum Island: Red-throated Loon, Common Loon.
Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury: Mute Swan, Canada Goose, Common Goldeneye, Pileated Woodpecker.
Newburyport Industrial Park, Newburyport: Cooper’s Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Mourning Dove, Northern Mockingbird.
Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, Topsfield: Winter Wren.
Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury: Great Egret.
Eastern Point Wildlife Sanctuary, Gloucester: Brant, Gadwall.
Moseley Avenue, Newburyport: Red-breasted Nuthatch, Eastern Bluebird, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee.
Onboard the Eastman Fleet, Seabrook/Hampton, New Hampshire: Dovekie, Common Murre, Razorbill, Atlantic Puffin, Black Guillemot, Black-legged Kittiwake, Iceland Gull, Glaucous Gull, Northern Fulmar, Northern Gannet, Large Alcid species.
Nahant Thicket, Nahant: Yellow-breasted Chat.
Halibut Point, Gloucester: Redhead.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Snowy Owl, Short-eared Owl, American Crow, Northern Harrier, Cooper’s Hawk, Barrow’s Goldeneye, Harlequin Duck, Purple Sandpiper, Sanderling.
Rye Harbor and Seabrook, New Hampshire: Purple Sandpiper, Razorbill, Northern Harrier.
Various areas in Marblehead: Yellow-breasted Chat, Brown Thrasher, Eared Grebe.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: King Eider, Common Eider, Purple Sandpiper, Sanderling.
