These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.

Various areas in Rockport: White-winged Crossbill, Cooper’s Hawk.

Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Ipswich Sparrow.

Northern end of Plum Island: Red-throated Loon, Common Loon.

Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury: Mute Swan, Canada Goose, Common Goldeneye, Pileated Woodpecker.

Newburyport Industrial Park, Newburyport: Cooper’s Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Mourning Dove, Northern Mockingbird.

Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, Topsfield: Winter Wren.

Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury: Great Egret.

Eastern Point Wildlife Sanctuary, Gloucester: Brant, Gadwall.

Moseley Avenue, Newburyport: Red-breasted Nuthatch, Eastern Bluebird, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee.

Onboard the Eastman Fleet, Seabrook/Hampton, New Hampshire: Dovekie, Common Murre, Razorbill, Atlantic Puffin, Black Guillemot, Black-legged Kittiwake, Iceland Gull, Glaucous Gull, Northern Fulmar, Northern Gannet, Large Alcid species.

Nahant Thicket, Nahant: Yellow-breasted Chat.

Halibut Point, Gloucester: Redhead.

Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Snowy Owl, Short-eared Owl, American Crow, Northern Harrier, Cooper’s Hawk, Barrow’s Goldeneye, Harlequin Duck, Purple Sandpiper, Sanderling.

Rye Harbor and Seabrook, New Hampshire: Purple Sandpiper, Razorbill, Northern Harrier.

Various areas in Marblehead: Yellow-breasted Chat, Brown Thrasher, Eared Grebe.

Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: King Eider, Common Eider, Purple Sandpiper, Sanderling.

