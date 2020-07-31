These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Ruby-throated Humminbird, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Tree Swallow, Wood Duck, Song Sparrow, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Osprey, Belted Kingfisher, Bald Eagle.
Moseley Avenue, Newburyport: Carolina Wren, Northern Cardinal, Gray Catbird, Chimney Swift, Mourning Dove.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Tricolored Heron, Great Blue Heron, Short-billed Dowitcher, Lesser Yellowlegs, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Snowy Egret, Great Egret, Glossy Ibis, Killdeer.
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, Tree Swallow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Veery, Wood Thrush, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Baltimore Oriole, Brown-headed Cowbird, Ovenbird, Common Yellowthroat, Scarlet Tanager, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Prairie Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Indigo Bunting, Chimney Swift, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Red-shouldered Hawk, Northern Flicker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Red-winged Blackbird, Mourning Dove, Turkey Vulture, Great Blue Heron.
Chase Street, Newburyport: Cooper's Hawk, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, American Goldfinch.
Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, Topsfield: Wood Duck, Mallard, Mourning Dove, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Green Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Downy Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Warbling Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Marsh Wren, Carolina Wren, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Eastern Bluebird, Gray Catbird, European Starling, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Ovenbird, Common Yellowthroat, Northern Cardinal.
Elm Street, Salisbury: Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Least Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Mallard, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Song Sparrow, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Eastern Phoebe.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Spotted Sandpiper, Gadwall, Mallard, Green-winged Teal, Killdeer, Short-billed Dowitcher, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Least Tern, Common Tern, Northern Gannet, Least Bittern, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Great Blue Heron, Glossy Ibis, Osprey, Black-bellied Plover, Least Sandpiper, Red Knot, Semipalmated Plover, Canada Goose, Double-crested Cormorant, American Black Duck, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Downy Woodpecker, Peregrine Falcon, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Marsh Wren, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Bobolink, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Yellow Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Willow Flycatcher, Alder Flycatcher, Whip-poor-will, Mourning Dove, European Starling, Common Grackle.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Great Blue Heron, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Cooper’s Hawk, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Willow Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Blue Jay, American Crow, Bank Swallow, Tree Swallow, Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Barn Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, European Starling, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Bobolink, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Yellowthroat, Scarlet Tanager, Northern Cardinal.
Bartlett Street, Salisbury: Rose-breasted Grosbeak.
Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge, Portsmouth, N.H.: Tree Swallow, Osprey
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Baird's Sandpiper, Sanderling, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Semipalmated Plover, Least Tern, Piping Plover, Willow Flycatcher, Tree Swallow, Great Black-backed Gull.
