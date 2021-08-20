These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Canada Goose, American Crow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Meadowlark, American Goldfinch, Common Grackle, European Starling, Red-winged Blackbird, Mourning Dove, Blue Jay, Eastern Kingbird, Bobolink, Savannah Sparrow, House Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Willow Flycatcher, Mallard, Gray Catbird
Market Basket Plaza, Seabrook, NH: Fish Crow
Moseley Woods, Newburyport: Eastern Wood-Pewee, Pine Warbler, Chipping Sparrow, Great Blue Heron, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Blue-winged Teal, Least Tern, Piping Plover, Sanderling, Bank Swallow, Tree Swallow, Osprey
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Great Blue Heron, Snowy Egret, Great Egret, Osprey, Tree Swallow, Great Black-backed Gull, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Barn Swallow, Purple Martin
Cherry Hill [Indian Hill] Reservoir, West Newbury: Eastern Bluebird, Tree Swallow, Double-crested Cormorant, American Goldfinch, Red-tailed Hawk, Bobolink, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Song Sparrow, Gray Catbird
New Hampshire Seacoast: Tree Swallow, Semipalmated Plover, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Pectoral Sandpiper, Ruddy Turnstone, Great Egret, Snowy Egret
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Tree Swallow, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Semipalmated Plover, Long-billed Dowitcher, Short-billed Dowitcher, Stilt Sandpiper, White-rumped Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Baird's Sandpiper, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Peregrine Falcon, Northern Waterthrush, Red Knot, Blue-winged Teal
Merrimack River, Newburyport/Salisbury: Caspian Tern, Razorbill, Bald Eagle, Osprey, Tree Swallow
Exeter Waste Water Treatment Plant: Lark Sparrow, House Sparrow
Artichoke Reservoir, Newburyport/West Newbury: Mute Swan, Mallard, Tree Swallow, Green Heron, Spotted Sandpiper, Double-crested Cormorant
