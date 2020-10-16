These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
River Road, West Newbury: Red-winged Blackbird, Downy Woodpecker, Mallard, American Woodcock, Black-capped Chickadee, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Palm Warbler.
Cherry Hill (Indian Hill) Reservoir, West Newbury: Ring-necked Duck, Great Blue Heron, Mallard, Cedar Waxwing, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Blackpoll Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Palm Warbler.
Chain Bridge area, Newburyport: Bald Eagle, Double-crested Cormorant.
Mill Pond, West Newbury: Canada Goose, Mallard, Belted Kingfisher, Spotted Sandpiper.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Mallard, Northern Pintail, Green-winged Teal, Common Eider, Pied-billed Grebe, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Dowitcher species, Greater Yellowlegs, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Common Loon, Northern Gannet, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Osprey, Northern Harrier, Belted Kingfisher, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Merlin, Peregrine Falcon, Blue-headed Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, Golden-crowned Kinglet, Veery, Swainson’s Thrush, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Cedar Waxwing, Purple Finch, White-throated Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Baltimore Oriole, Common Yellowthroat, Cape May Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Northern Cardinal.
Odiorne Point State Park, Rye, New Hampshire: Pine Siskin, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Blackpoll Warbler, Cape May Warbler, Northern Parula, Swamp Sparrow, Canada Goose, Mallard, Common Eider, Scoter species, Mourning Dove, Bonaparte’s Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Eastern Phoebe, Blue-headed Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Golden-crowned Kinglet, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, Swainson’s Thrush, Hermit Thrush, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House Finch, Pine Siskin, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Field Sparrow, Dark-eyed Junco, White-crowned Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Lincoln’s Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Tennessee Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Northern Parula, Magnolia Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Palm Warbler, Pine Warbler, Northern Cardinal.
Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, Topsfield: Blackpoll Warbler, Prothornatary Warbler.
Exeter wastewater treatment plant, Exeter, New Hampshire: Lapland Longspur, Ruddy Duck, American Pipit.
Jodrey Fish Pier, Gloucester: Wood Duck, Glaucous Gull.
Artichoke Reservoir, Newburyport/West Newbury: Bald Eagle, Mute Swan, Cooper’s Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Osprey, Mallard, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-throated Sparrow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Connecticut Warbler, Black- and-white Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Belted Kingfisher, Double-crested Cormorant, Turkey Vulture, Pied-billed Grebe, Eastern Bluebird, Great Blue Heron, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Wild Turkey, Wood Duck.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Whooper Swan, Canada Goose, Wood Duck, Mallard, American Black Duck, Green-winged Teal, Blue-winged Teal, Ring-necked Duck, Magnolia Warbler, Hermit Thrush, Savannah Sparrow, Lincoln’s Sparrow, Killdeer, Greater Yellowlegs, Semipalmated Plover, Stilt Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Pectoral Sandpiper, Long-billed Dowitcher, Lesser Yellowlegs, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Black-bellied Plover, Dunlin, Sanderling.
Ring’s Island, Salisbury: Great Egret, Belted Kingfisher, Double-crested Cormorant.
Broad Street, Merrimac: Pine Siskin.
Tara Lane, Newton, New Hampshire: Black-throated Blue Warbler, Swainson’s Thrush, Blackpoll Warbler, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Carolina Wren.
