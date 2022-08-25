These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Various areas in Byfield: Wild Turkey, Mourning Dove, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Killdeer, Green Heron, Red-tailed Hawk, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Empidonax specie, Eastern Phoebe, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Barn Swallow, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, House Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Bobolink, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Pine Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Indigo Bunting
Andrew's Point, Rockport: Parasitic Jaeger
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Pine Warbler, Cedar Waxwing, Fish Crow, House Wren, American Crow, Blue Jay, House Wren, Chimney Swift, Cooper's Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Gray Catbird, Ruby-throated Hummingbird
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Scarlet Tanager, Bald Eagle, Osprey, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Long-billed Dowitcher, Northern Harrier, Stilt Sandpiper, Ruddy Turnstone, Red Knot, White-breasted Nuthatch, American Avocet, Black Tern, Black Guillemot, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Peregrine Falcon, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Tree Swallow, Peregrine Falcon, Whimbrel, Barn Swallow, Purple Martin
Water Street, Newburyport: Hudsonian Godwit, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Chimney Swift, Great Blue Heron, Bonaparte's Gull
Odiorne Point State Park, Rye, New Hampshire: Common Eider, Red-breasted Merganser, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Semipalmated Plover, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Bonaparte's Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Snowy Egret, Osprey, Cooper's Hawk, Red-shouldered Hawk, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Phoebe, Eastern Kingbird, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree Swallow, Bank Swallow, Barn Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, House Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House Finch, American Goldfinch,Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Brown-headed Cowbird, Black-and-white Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Yellow Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Pine Warbler, Prairie Warbler, Canada Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Indigo Bunting
Sandy Point Reservation, Plum Island: Ruddy Turnstone, Laughing Gull, Forster's Tern, Common Tern, Least Tern, Piping Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Sanderling,
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: American Goldfinch,Blue Jay,Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Gray Catbird, Northern Cardinal, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Common Yellowthroat, Mourning Dove, Double-crested Cormorant, Black-capped Chickadee, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Lesser Yellowlegs, Least Sandpiper, Song Sparrow, House Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, American Crow, Great Blue Heron, Eastern Meadowlark
Perkins Park, Newburyport: White Ibis, Wood Duck, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Osprey, Tree Swallow, Belted Kingfisher
Market Street, Lynnfield: Common Nighthawk
Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Marblehead: Hooded Warbler
