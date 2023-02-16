These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.

Various areas on Cape Ann: Eared Grebe, Red-necked Grebe, Common Loon, Great Cormorant, Gadwall, Greater Scaup, Long-tailed Duck, Turkey Vulture, Purple Sandpiper, Iceland Gull, Razorbill, Black Guillemot, Merlin, American Pipit, Glaucous Gull, Razorbill

New Hampshire Seacoast: Canada Goose, Mallard, American Black Duck, Northern Pintail, Eurasian Green-winged Teal, Green-winged Teal, Greater Scaup, King Eider, Common Eider, Surf Scoter, White-winged Scoter, Black Scoter, Long-tailed Duck, Bufflehead, Common Goldeneye, Barrow's Goldeneye, Red-breasted Merganser, Horned Grebe, Red-necked Grebe, Rock Pigeon, Fish Crow, Tufted Titmouse, Horned Lark, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, Dark-eyed Junco, Song Sparrow, Common Grackle, Northern Cardinal

Rough Meadows Sanctuary, Rowley: American Woodcock

Various areas in Merrimac: Purple Finch, Mourning Dove, Blue Jay, Cooper's Hawk, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, American Goldfinch, Common Raven, Black-capped Chickadee

Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Black-bellied Plover, Common Eider, White-winged Scooter

Appleton Farm, Ipswich: White-fronted Goose, Canada Goose,  Red-headed Woodpecker, Killdeer

Jodrey Fish Pier, Gloucester: Glaucous Gull

Kensington, N.H.: American Woodcock

Spring Lane, Newburyport: Great Cormorant, Bald Eagle

Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Killdeer

Pavillion Beach, Ipswich: King Eider, Common Eider

Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Northern Harrier, Red-breasted Merganser, Red Crossbill, Snow Bunting, Common Redpoll, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Common Loon, White-winged Scoter, Black Scoter, Surf Scoter, Common Eider, Horned Grebe

Various areas in Haverhill: American Crow, Fish Crow

Atkinson Common, Newburyport: American Crow, Fish Crow, Turkey Vulture, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, American Goldfinch

Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Bald Eagle

Cathedral Ledge, Rockport: Thick-billed Murre, Razorbill

Parker Ridge, Newburyport: Blue Jay, Northern Flicker, European Starling, Northern Cardinal, Red-winged Blackbird, Downy Woodpecker, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, Purple Finch, American Goldfinch, American Tree Sparrow, Carolina Wren

Conomo Point Road, Essex: Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, Topsfield: Wood Duck

Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Turkey Vulture

Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Iceland Gull, Northern Gannet, White-breasted Nuthatch, Red-winged Blackbird, King Eider, Black-bellied Plover, Sanderling, Dunlin, Black-legged Kittiwake, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Brant.

