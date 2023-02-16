These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Various areas on Cape Ann: Eared Grebe, Red-necked Grebe, Common Loon, Great Cormorant, Gadwall, Greater Scaup, Long-tailed Duck, Turkey Vulture, Purple Sandpiper, Iceland Gull, Razorbill, Black Guillemot, Merlin, American Pipit, Glaucous Gull, Razorbill
New Hampshire Seacoast: Canada Goose, Mallard, American Black Duck, Northern Pintail, Eurasian Green-winged Teal, Green-winged Teal, Greater Scaup, King Eider, Common Eider, Surf Scoter, White-winged Scoter, Black Scoter, Long-tailed Duck, Bufflehead, Common Goldeneye, Barrow's Goldeneye, Red-breasted Merganser, Horned Grebe, Red-necked Grebe, Rock Pigeon, Fish Crow, Tufted Titmouse, Horned Lark, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, Dark-eyed Junco, Song Sparrow, Common Grackle, Northern Cardinal
Rough Meadows Sanctuary, Rowley: American Woodcock
Various areas in Merrimac: Purple Finch, Mourning Dove, Blue Jay, Cooper's Hawk, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, American Goldfinch, Common Raven, Black-capped Chickadee
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Black-bellied Plover, Common Eider, White-winged Scooter
Appleton Farm, Ipswich: White-fronted Goose, Canada Goose, Red-headed Woodpecker, Killdeer
Jodrey Fish Pier, Gloucester: Glaucous Gull
Kensington, N.H.: American Woodcock
Spring Lane, Newburyport: Great Cormorant, Bald Eagle
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Killdeer
Pavillion Beach, Ipswich: King Eider, Common Eider
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Northern Harrier, Red-breasted Merganser, Red Crossbill, Snow Bunting, Common Redpoll, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Common Loon, White-winged Scoter, Black Scoter, Surf Scoter, Common Eider, Horned Grebe
Various areas in Haverhill: American Crow, Fish Crow
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: American Crow, Fish Crow, Turkey Vulture, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, American Goldfinch
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Bald Eagle
Cathedral Ledge, Rockport: Thick-billed Murre, Razorbill
Parker Ridge, Newburyport: Blue Jay, Northern Flicker, European Starling, Northern Cardinal, Red-winged Blackbird, Downy Woodpecker, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, Purple Finch, American Goldfinch, American Tree Sparrow, Carolina Wren
Conomo Point Road, Essex: Yellow-bellied Sapsucker
Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, Topsfield: Wood Duck
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Turkey Vulture
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Iceland Gull, Northern Gannet, White-breasted Nuthatch, Red-winged Blackbird, King Eider, Black-bellied Plover, Sanderling, Dunlin, Black-legged Kittiwake, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Brant.
