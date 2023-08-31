These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Mallard, Canada Goose, Northern Mockingbird, Killdeer, European Starling, House Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Eastern Phoebe, Northern Cardinal, Gray Catbird, American Crow, American Goldfinch, Cedar Waxwing, Eastern Meadowlark, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Great Blue Heron, Chimney Swift, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Pileated Woodpecker, Carolina Wren, House Wren.
Cashman Park, Newburyport: Double-crested Cormorant, Mallard, Tree Swallow, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Common Raven Merlin, Short-billed Dowitcher, Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Stilt Sandpiper, Least Bittern, Eastern Phoebe, Red Knot, Orchard Oriole, Willow Flycatcher, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Tennessee Warbler, Cape May Warbler, Bay-breasted Warbler, Pine Warbler, Black-and-white Warbler, Tree Swallow, Purple Martin, Wilson’s Phalarope, Baird’s Sandpiper, Whimbrel, Peregrine Falcon, American Avocet, Black Tern, Spotted Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Killdeer, Pied-billed Grebe, Green-winged Teal, Black-bellied Plover, American Golden-Plover, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Great Egret, Yellow Warbler, Red-eyed Vireo, Dunlin, White-rumped Sandpiper, Pectoral Sandpiper.
Route 1 Traffic Circle, Newburyport: Red-tailed Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Yellow-shafted Flicker, Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Laughing Gull, Western Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Semipalmated Plover, Sanderling, Spotted Sandpiper, Wilson’s Phalarope, Red Knot, Black-bellied Plover, Peregrine Falcon, Whimbrel, Common Eider, Great Shearwater, Manx Shearwater, Black Guillemot, Dunlin, Ruddy Turnstone, White-rumped Sandpiper, Stilt Sandpiper, Little Blue Heron, Double-crested Cormorant.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Tree Swallow, Whimbrel, Peregrine Falcon.
Lower Atkinson Common Fields & Wetland, Newburyport: Cedar Waxwing, Northern Flicker, Downy Woodpecker, Tree Swallow, Gray Catbird, Cooper’s Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Eastern Screech-Owl, Blue Jay, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee.
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Spotted Sandpiper, Pectoral Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs.
Plummer Springs Road, Newburyport: Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Gray Catbird, American Redstart, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow
