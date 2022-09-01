These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Sanderling, Whip-poor-will, Lark Sparrow, Red Knot, Dickcissel, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Veery, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Red-tailed Hawk Bufflehead, Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Northern Harrier, Tufted Titmouse, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Peregrine Falcon, Merlin, Northern Flicker, Avocet, Red-eyed Vireo, Whimbrel, Avocet, Solitary Sandpiper, Black-crowned Night-Heron.
Water Street, Newburyport: Red Knot, Great Blue Heron, Hudsonian Godwit, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Chimney Swift, Great Blue Heron, Bonaparte's Gull
New Hampshire Seacoast: American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree Swallow, Bank Swallow, Barn Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, House Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Brown-headed Cowbird, Black-and-white Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Yellow Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Pine Warbler, Prairie Warbler, Canada Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Indigo Bunting, Common Eider, Red-breasted Merganser, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Semipalmated Plover, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Bonaparte's Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Snowy Egret, Osprey, Cooper's Hawk, Red-shouldered Hawk, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Phoebe, Eastern Kingbird, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Chimney Swift, Northern Cardinal, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Pine Warbler, Cedar Waxwing, Fish Crow, American Crow, Blue Jay, House Wren, Cooper's Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk
Sandy Point Reservation, Plum Island: Least Tern, Piping Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Sanderling, Ruddy Turnstone, Laughing Gull, Forster's Tern, Common Tern
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: American Goldfinch, Blue Jay, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Gray Catbird, Northern Cardinal, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Common Yellowthroat, Mourning Dove, Double-crested Cormorant, Black-capped Chickadee, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Lesser Yellowlegs, Least Sandpiper, Song Sparrow, House Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, American Crow, Great Blue Heron, Eastern Meadowlark
Perkins Park, Newburyport: White Ibis, Great Egret, Glossy Ibis, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Wood Duck
Chapman's Landing, Greenland, N.H.: Glossy Ibis
