These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Mill Street powerline, Georgetown:
Chipping Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Brown Thrasher, Baltimore Oriole, Least Flycatcher, Willow Flycatcher, Great Crested Flycatcher, Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Pileated Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Cedar Waxwing, Great Blue Heron, Northern Cardinal, Indigo Bunting, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Eastern Kingbird, American Robin, American Crow, Blue Jay, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, American Goldfinch, House Sparrow, House Finch, Mourning Dove, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Eastern Phoebe, Carolina Wren
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Wood Thrush, Great Blue Heron, Black-billed Cuckoo, Ovenbird, Broad-winged Hawk, White-breasted Nuthatch, Common Yellowthroat, Red-eyed Vireo, Philadelphia Vireo, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Brown-headed Cowbird, Yellow Warbler, Baltimore Oriole, Eastern Kingbird, Veery, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Mourning Dove, Pileated Woodpecker, Gray Catbird, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Wood Duck, American Redstart, Indigo Bunting,
Various areas in East Haverhill:
Great Blue Heron, Green Heron, Wood Duck, Hooded Merganser, Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk, Wild Turkey, Pileated Woodpecker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Eastern Kingbird, Willow Flycatcher, Great Crested Flycatcher, Red-eyed Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Brown Creeper, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Eastern Bluebird, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Ovenbird, Pine Warbler, Swamp Sparrow, Orchard Oriole
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Cedar Waxwing, Chimney Swift, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Mallard, Eastern Kingbird, Warbling Vireo, Blue Jay, Barn Swallow, House Wren, European Starling, American Robin, House Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Common Grackle
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Gray Catbird, Barn Swallow, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-created Cormorant, Common Eider, Great Egret, Northern Harrier, Willet, Common Tern, Least Tern, Tree Swallow, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Towhee
New Hampshire Seacoast: Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Cliff Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, Swainson's Thrush, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Lincoln's Sparrow, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Northern Waterthrush, Yellow Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Pine Warbler, Wilson's Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Indigo Bunting Purple Martin, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Least Flycatcher, Red-eyed Vireo, Gray Catbird, Cedar Waxwing, Black-and-white Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Northern Parula, Magnolia Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Blackpoll Warbler, Canada Goose, Common Eider, Wild Turkey, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Black-bellied Plover, Killdeer, Spotted Sandpiper, Willet, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Roseate Tern, Common Tern, Double-crested Cormorant, Snowy Egret, Glossy Ibis, Osprey, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Alder Flycatcher, Willow Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse
Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury/Newburyport: Wood Duck, Mute Swan, Eastern Phoebe, Bald Eagle, Osprey, Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift, Double-crested Cormorant, Wood Duck
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Willow Flycatcher, American Goldfinch, Yellow Warbler, House Finch, Eastern Phoebe, Mallard, Gray Catbird, Common Grackle, Canada Goose, Baltimore Oriole, Blue Jay, Cedar Waxwing, Brown Thrasher, Black-capped Chickadee, Mourning Dove, White-breasted Nuthatch, American Crow, Red-eyed Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Swamp Sparrow, Black-and-white Warbler, Indigo Bunting, American Robin, Killdeer, Bobolink, Turkey Vulture, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Red-winged Blackbird, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Northern Mockingbird, Savannah Sparrow, Common Yellowthroat, European Starling, Orchard Oriole, House Sparrow, Red-tailed Hawk, Song Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, Chimney Swift
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Bald Eagle, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, American Kestrel, Black-billed Cuckoo, Least Flycatcher, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Blue-headed Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Yellow-breasted Chat, Barn Swallow, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, House Wren, Marsh Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, Veery, Swainson's Thrush, Wood Thrush, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, House Finch, Purple Finch, American Goldfinch, Field Sparrow, White-crowned Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Northern Waterthrush, Black-and-white Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Northern Parula, Magnolia Warbler, Mourning Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Pine Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Tennessee Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Prairie Warbler, Canada Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Blackburnian Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Sora, Least Bittern, Ruddy Turnstone, Black-bellied Plover, Bank Swallow, Wilson's Warbler, Bay-breasted Warbler, Lincoln's Sparrow, Bobolink, American Woodcock, Mourning Warbler, Canada Goose, Mute Swan, Gadwall, Mallard, Common Eider, Long-tailed Duck, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Piping Plover, Killdeer, Sanderling, Least Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Lesser Yellowlegs, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Common Tern, Common Loon, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, American Woodcock, Green Heron, Snowy Egret, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Northern Harrier, Cooper's Hawk
