These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Various areas in Salisbury: Common Nighthawk, Great Egret
Pearson Drive, Byfield: Eastern Towhee
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: American Woodcock, Mourning Warbler, Canada Goose, Mute Swan, Gadwall, Mallard, Common Eider, Long-tailed Duck, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Piping Plover, Killdeer, Sanderling, Least Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Lesser Yellowlegs, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Common Tern, Common Loon, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, American Woodcock, Green Heron, Snowy Egret, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Northern Harrier, Cooper's Hawk, Bald Eagle, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, American Kestrel, Black-billed Cuckoo, Least Flycatcher, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Blue-headed Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Yellow-breasted Chat, Barn Swallow, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, House Wren, Marsh Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, Veery, Swainson's Thrush, Wood Thrush, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, House Finch, Purple Finch, American Goldfinch, Field Sparrow, White-crowned Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Bobolink, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Northern Waterthrush, Black-and-white Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Northern Parula, Magnolia Warbler, Mourning Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Pine Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Prairie Warbler, Canada Warbler, Wilson's Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Blackburnian Warbler, Black-throated Green
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Cooper's Hawk, Red-bellied Woodpecker, American Crow, Downy Woodpecker, White-breasted Nuthatch, Chipping Sparrow, White-crowned Sparrow. Gray Catbird, House Wren, Northern Cardinal, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Black-capped Chickadee, House Finch, Yellow Warbler, Mourning Dove, Baltimore Oriole, American Redstart, Carolina Wren, Chimney Swift
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Willet, Common Tern, Least Tern, Roseate Tern, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Towhee, Gray Catbird, Barn Swallow
Hood Pond, Topsfield/Ipswich: Eastern Wood-Pewee, Mallard, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Great Crested Flycatcher, Pine Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Double-crested Cormorant
Lake Gardner, Battis Farm & Camp Kent, Amesbury: Bobolink, Red-winged Blackbird, House Wren, Eastern Bluebird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, White-crowned Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Brown Thrasher, Gray Catbird, Tree Swallow, Broad-winged Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Black-and-white Warbler, Brown Creeper, Canada Goose, Tree Swallow, Great Crested Flycatcher, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Ovenbird, Black-throated Green Warbler, Mourning Dove, American Robin
Crane Pond Wildlife Management Area, West Newbury/Groveland: Cuckoo species, Ovenbird, Broad-winged Hawk, White-breasted Nuthatch, Common Yellowthroat, Red-eyed Vireo, Philadelphia Vireo, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Brown-headed Cowbird, Yellow Warbler, Baltimore Oriole, Eastern Kingbird, Veery, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Mourning Dove, Pileated Woodpecker, Gray Catbird, Rose-breasted Grosbeak
Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury/Newburyport: Mute Swan, Wood Duck, Spotted Sandpiper, Eastern Phoebe, Bald Eagle, Osprey
Ferry Road, Newburyport: Red-tailed Hawk, Pileated Woodpecker, Gray Catbird
Conomo Point, Essex: Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Common Tern, Least Tern
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Turkey Vulture, Eastern Meadowlark, Bobolink, American Robin, Northern Mockingbird, Song Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Northern Harrier, Gray Catbird, Great Blue Heron, Mallard, Canada Goose, European Starling, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Chimney Swift, Black-capped Chickadee, Northern Cardinal, Killdeer, Brown Thrasher, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, White-breasted Nuthatch, Yellow Warbler, Blue Jay, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Eastern Bluebird, Northern Flicker, Common Yellowthroat, Carolina Wren, House Finch, Tufted Titmouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.