These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Lake Gardner, Battis Farm and Camp Kent, Amesbury:
Bobolink, Red-winged Blackbird, House Wren, Eastern Bluebird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, White-crowned Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Brown Thrasher, Gray Catbird, Tree Swallow, Broad-winged Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Black-and-white Warbler, Brown Creeper, Canada Goose, Tree Swallow, Great Crested Flycatcher, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Ovenbird, Black-throated Green Warbler, Mourning Dove, American Robin
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: American Kestrel, Merlin, Blue Jay, Purple Martin, Osprey, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Baltimore Oriole, Orchard Oriole, Black-throated Green Warbler, Blackburnian Warbler, Prairie Warbler, Northern Waterthrush, Ovenbird, Northern Parula, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Palm Warbler, Pine Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, White-crowned Sparrow, Spotted Sandpiper, Brown Thrasher, Snowy Egret, Tennessee Warbler, Warbling Vireo, Lincoln's Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Wilson's Phalarope, Ruddy Turnstone, Bay-breasted Warbler, Cape May Warbler, Stilt Sandpiper, Nashville Warbler, Blue-winged Teal, Short-billed Dowitcher, Least Tern, Blackpoll Warbler, Wood Thrush, Canada Warbler, Common Gallinule, Hooded Warbler, Black-billed Cuckoo
Crane Pond Wildlife Management Area, West Newbury/Groveland: Cuckoo species, Ovenbird, Broad-winged Hawk, White-breasted Nuthatch, Common Yellowthroat, Red-eyed Vireo, Philadelphia Vireo, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Brown-headed Cowbird, Yellow Warbler, Baltimore Oriole, Eastern Kingbird, Veery, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Mourning Dove, Pileated Woodpecker, Gray Catbird, Rose-breasted Grosbeak
Lower Artichoke, West Newbury/Newburyport: Wood Duck, Spotted Sandpiper, Eastern Phoebe
Ferry Road, Newburyport: Red-tailed Hawk, Pileated Woodpecker, Gray Catbird
Tewkesbury Lane, West Newbury: Bobolink
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Solitary Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper
Mill Pond, West Newbury: Mute Swan, Canada Goose
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Turkey Vulture, Eastern Meadowlark, Bobolink, American Robin, Northern Mockingbird, Song Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Northern Harrier, Gray Catbird, Great Blue Heron, Mallard, Canada Goose, European Starling, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Chimney Swift, Black-capped Chickadee, Northern Cardinal, Killdeer, Brown Thrasher, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, White-breasted Nuthatch, Yellow Warbler, Blue Jay, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Eastern Bluebird, Northern Flicker, Common Yellowthroat, Carolina Wren, House Finch, Tufted Titmouse
New Hampshire Seacoast: Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Solitary Sandpiper, Common Loon, Glossy Ibis, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, Tree Swallow, Bank Swallow, Barn Swallow, Cliff Swallow, American Goldfinch, Bobolink, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle
