These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.

Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: American Pipit, Pectoral Sandpiper, Solitary Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Killdeer, Wilson’s Snipe, Blue-winged Teal, Green-winged Teal

Various Areas Along the Salisbury Coast: Belted Kingfisher, Great Egret, American Pipit, European Starling, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Semipalmated Plover, American Crow, American Crow, Mallard, Tree Swallow, Mallard, Common Eider, Great Black-backed Gull, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Bonaparte’s Gull

Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Caspian Tern, Cape May Warbler, Whimbrel, Dickcissel, Baird’s Sandpiper, Great Horned Owl, Northern Waterthrush, Yellow-throated Vireo

Daniel Boone Park, Ipswich: Connecticut Warbler

Moulton Street, Newburyport: Eastern Screech-Owl, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Chipping Sparrow, White-breasted Nuthatch

Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester: Lesser Black-Backed Gull

Scotland Road, Newbury: Solitary Sandpiper, Killdeer, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Semipalmated Plover, Eastern Phoebe

Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Lesser Black-backed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull

Newburyport Turnpike, Newburyport/Newbury: American Golden-Plover

New Hampshire Seacoast: Belted Kingfisher, Bald Eagle, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Semipalmated Plover, Western Sandpiper, Sanderling, Spotted Sandpiper, Ruddy Turnstone, Whimbrel, Red Knot, Dunlin, Bonaparte’s Gull, Great Cormorant, Least Sandpiper, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Glossy Ibis, Bay-breasted Warbler

Eastern Point, Gloucester: Wilson’s Warbler, Northern Waterthrush, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Hooded Warbler, Chipping Sparrow.

