These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.

High Street, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk

Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Lapland Longspur

River Road, West Newbury: Barrow's Goldeneye, Common Goldeneye, Red-tailed Hawk, Pileated Woodpecker

Parker River, Newbury: Red-throated Loon, Red-breasted Merganser, Common Goldeneye, Ring-billed Gull, Canada Goose, American Black Duck

Merrimac Street, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, European Starling, Red-tailed Hawk

Meadowbrook Pond, Amesbury: Northern Shoveler

Spring Lane, Newburyport: Mallard, Hooded Merganser, Common Merganser, Red-breasted Merganser, Belted Kingfisher, Blue Jay, Red-tailed Hawk, Bald Eagle, Northern Cardinal, American Robin, Song Sparrow, Dark-eyed Junco

Salisbury Marshes, Salisbury: Northern Harrier, Turkey Vulture, Great Blue Heron Parker River NWR,

Plum Island: Northern Rough-legged Hawk, Red Crossbill, American Woodcock, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Red-winged Blackbird

Route 1 Traffic Circle, Newburyport: Red-winged Blackbird, Turkey Vulture

Offshore East of the Isles of Shoals: Canada Goose, Dovekie, Common Murre, Razorbill, Atlantic Puffin, Black-legged Kittiwake, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Red-throated Loon, Northern Fulmar, Northern Gannet, Great Cormorant

