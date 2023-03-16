These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
High Street, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Lapland Longspur
River Road, West Newbury: Barrow's Goldeneye, Common Goldeneye, Red-tailed Hawk, Pileated Woodpecker
Parker River, Newbury: Red-throated Loon, Red-breasted Merganser, Common Goldeneye, Ring-billed Gull, Canada Goose, American Black Duck
Merrimac Street, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, European Starling, Red-tailed Hawk
Meadowbrook Pond, Amesbury: Northern Shoveler
Spring Lane, Newburyport: Mallard, Hooded Merganser, Common Merganser, Red-breasted Merganser, Belted Kingfisher, Blue Jay, Red-tailed Hawk, Bald Eagle, Northern Cardinal, American Robin, Song Sparrow, Dark-eyed Junco
Salisbury Marshes, Salisbury: Northern Harrier, Turkey Vulture, Great Blue Heron Parker River NWR,
Plum Island: Northern Rough-legged Hawk, Red Crossbill, American Woodcock, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Red-winged Blackbird
Route 1 Traffic Circle, Newburyport: Red-winged Blackbird, Turkey Vulture
Offshore East of the Isles of Shoals: Canada Goose, Dovekie, Common Murre, Razorbill, Atlantic Puffin, Black-legged Kittiwake, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Red-throated Loon, Northern Fulmar, Northern Gannet, Great Cormorant
