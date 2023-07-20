These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.

Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Piping Plover, Stilt Sandpiper, Long-billed Dowitcher, Whimbrel, Short-billed Dowitcher, Pied-billed Grebe, Virginia Rail, Least Bittern, Eastern Wood-Pewee, American Woodcock, Purple Martin, Least Sandpiper, Cedar Waxwing, Brown Thrasher

Ferry Road, Salisbury: Osprey, Baltimore Oriole

Ipswich Town Wharf, Ipswich: Yellow-Crowned Night-Heron

East Meadowbrook Conservation Area, Haverhill/Merrimac: Osprey, Great Blue Heron, Green Heron, Hooded Merganser, Eastern Phoebe, Common Raven, Belted Kingfisher, Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird, Eastern Towhee, Gray Catbird, Ovenbird, Northern Flicker, White-breasted Nuthatch, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee

Upper Green, Newbury: Green Heron, Great Egret, Northern Mockingbird

Route One Traffic Circle, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, Tree Swallow, Red-tailed Hawk

Mill Pond, West Newbury: Great Egret, Mallard, Eastern Phoebe, House Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Song Sparrow, Belted Kingfisher

Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Mallard, Great Blue Heron, Northern Mockingbird, Northern Cardinal, Mourning Dove, Gray Catbird, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, European Starling, Cedar Waxwing, American Robin, House Wren, House Sparrow, Blue Jay, American Goldfinch, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Black-capped Chickadee, White-breasted Nuthatch, Chimney Swift, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Bobolink, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Savannah Sparrow, Eastern Kingbird

Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Bank Swallow, Least Sandpiper, Osprey

Crane Beach, Ipswich: Piping Plover, Common Tern, Brown Thrasher, Tree Swallow

Church Street, West Newbury: Red-tailed Hawk, Cooper’s Hawk, Wood Thrush, Eastern Bluebird, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, White-breasted Nuthatch, Chipping Sparrow, Mourning Dove, Brown-headed Cowbird, Ovenbird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker

Scotland Road, Newbury: Common Raven. American Woodcock, Chimney Swift, Barn Swallow

Storey Avenue, Newburyport: Fish Crow, Killdeer, Northern Mockingbird

River Road, West Newbury: Belted Kingfisher, Ovenbird, Red-eyed Vireo, American Goldfinch, Wood Thrush, Mallard, Double-crested Cormorant, Tree Swallow

Newburyport Industrial Park: Mallard, Great Egret, Great Blue Heron, Tree Swallow, American Woodcock, Green Heron, Wild Turkey with poult, Chimney Swift, Canada Goose, Northern Flicker, Glossy Ibis.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you