These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Piping Plover, Stilt Sandpiper, Long-billed Dowitcher, Whimbrel, Short-billed Dowitcher, Pied-billed Grebe, Virginia Rail, Least Bittern, Eastern Wood-Pewee, American Woodcock, Purple Martin, Least Sandpiper, Cedar Waxwing, Brown Thrasher
Ferry Road, Salisbury: Osprey, Baltimore Oriole
Ipswich Town Wharf, Ipswich: Yellow-Crowned Night-Heron
East Meadowbrook Conservation Area, Haverhill/Merrimac: Osprey, Great Blue Heron, Green Heron, Hooded Merganser, Eastern Phoebe, Common Raven, Belted Kingfisher, Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird, Eastern Towhee, Gray Catbird, Ovenbird, Northern Flicker, White-breasted Nuthatch, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee
Upper Green, Newbury: Green Heron, Great Egret, Northern Mockingbird
Route One Traffic Circle, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, Tree Swallow, Red-tailed Hawk
Mill Pond, West Newbury: Great Egret, Mallard, Eastern Phoebe, House Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Song Sparrow, Belted Kingfisher
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Mallard, Great Blue Heron, Northern Mockingbird, Northern Cardinal, Mourning Dove, Gray Catbird, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, European Starling, Cedar Waxwing, American Robin, House Wren, House Sparrow, Blue Jay, American Goldfinch, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Black-capped Chickadee, White-breasted Nuthatch, Chimney Swift, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Bobolink, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Savannah Sparrow, Eastern Kingbird
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Bank Swallow, Least Sandpiper, Osprey
Crane Beach, Ipswich: Piping Plover, Common Tern, Brown Thrasher, Tree Swallow
Church Street, West Newbury: Red-tailed Hawk, Cooper’s Hawk, Wood Thrush, Eastern Bluebird, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, White-breasted Nuthatch, Chipping Sparrow, Mourning Dove, Brown-headed Cowbird, Ovenbird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker
Scotland Road, Newbury: Common Raven. American Woodcock, Chimney Swift, Barn Swallow
Storey Avenue, Newburyport: Fish Crow, Killdeer, Northern Mockingbird
River Road, West Newbury: Belted Kingfisher, Ovenbird, Red-eyed Vireo, American Goldfinch, Wood Thrush, Mallard, Double-crested Cormorant, Tree Swallow
Newburyport Industrial Park: Mallard, Great Egret, Great Blue Heron, Tree Swallow, American Woodcock, Green Heron, Wild Turkey with poult, Chimney Swift, Canada Goose, Northern Flicker, Glossy Ibis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.