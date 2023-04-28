These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Pike’s Bridge Road, West Newbury: Mute Swan, Wood Duck, Ovenbird, Eastern Bluebird, Swamp Sparrow, Black-capped Chickadee, Field Sparrow, Osprey, Red-winged Blackbird, Northern Flicker, Downy Woodpecker, Gray Catbird, Red-bellied Woodpecker.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Little Blue Heron, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Willet.
Route 1A Marshes, Rowley: Little Blue Heron, Snowy Egret, Glossy Ibis, Ring-necked Pheasant.
Brace Cove, Gloucester: Lesser Black-backed Gull, Iceland Gull.
Various Areas in Exeter, N.H.: Rusty Blackbird, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Song Sparrow, Canada Goose, Mallard, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Wood Duck, Mallard/Black Duck, Tufted Titmouse, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Wood Duck, Mallard/Black Duck [hybrid], Merlin, Osprey.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Piping Plover, Willet, Double-crested Cormorant, Purple Martin, Killdeer, House Finch, Eastern Towhee, Northern Mockingbird, Northern Cardinal, Song Sparrow, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Tree Swallow, Great Egret, Bald Eagle, Osprey, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Dunlin, Black-bellied Plover, Fish Crow, Barn Swallow, Rough-winged Swallow, Palm Warbler, Wilson’s Snipe, Merlin, Bonaparte’s Gull, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Seaside Sparrow, Blue Jay, Northern Flicker, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Pine Warbler.
Island Road, Essex: Eastern Meadowlark.
Parker Street, Newburyport: Glossy Ibis.
Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury: Belted Kingfisher, Canada Goose, Ring-necked Duck, Common Merganser, Tree Swallow, Mute Swan, Carolina Wren, Blue Jay.
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Eastern Towhee, Orchard Oriole.
Cherry Hill [Indian Hill] Reservoir, West Newbury: Tree Swallow, Ruddy Duck, Common Merganser, Eastern Bluebird, Belted Kingfisher.
Oak Hill Cemetery, Newburyport: Chipping Sparrow, Northern Flicker, Tree Swallow.
Emery Lane, West Newbury: Belted Kingfisher, Red-winged Blackbird, American Robin.
Ash Street Swamp, West Newbury: Wood Duck, Chipping Sparrow, Canada Goose, Mallard, Tree Swallow, Black-capped Chickadee, Downy Woodpecker.
River Road, West Newbury: Pileated Woodpecker.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Piping Plover, Tree Swallow, Surf Scoter, Northern Mockingbird, Herring Gull, Double-crested Cormorant.
