These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Church Street, West Newbury: Wood Thrush, Eastern Bluebird, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, White-breasted Nuthatch, Chipping Sparrow, Mourning Dove, Brown-headed Cowbird, Ovenbird,Red-bellied Woodpecker
Scotland Road, Newbury: Common Raven
Lower Artichoke Reservoir, Newburyport/West Newbury: Scarlet Tanager, Belted Kingfisher, Great Blue Heron. Eastern Phoebe, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, White-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Wren, Mourning Dove, Song Sparrow, Chimney Swift, Glossy Ibis
Storey Avenue, Newburyport: Fish Crow
New Hampshire Seacoast: Purple Martin, Bald Eagle, Short-billed Dowitcher, American Black Duck, Common Eider, Killdeer, Spotted Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, House Finch, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow
River Road, West Newbury: Ovenbird, Red-eyed Vireo, American Goldfinch, Wood Thrush, Mallard, Double-crested Cormorant, Tree Swallow
Newburyport Industrial Park: Great Egret, Great Blue Heron, Tree Swallow, American Woodcock, Green Heron, Wild Turkey, Chimney Swift, Canada Goose, Northern Flicker, Glossy Ibis
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Mallard, Great Blue Heron, Northern Mockingbird, Northern Cardinal, Mourning Dove, Gray Catbird, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, European Starling, Cedar Waxwing, American Robin, House Wren, House Sparrow, Blue Jay, American Goldfinch, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Black-capped Chickadee, White-breasted Nuthatch, Chimney Swift, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Bobolink, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Savannah Sparrow, Eastern Kingbird
The Mall, Newburyport: Great Egret, Northern Flicker, American Robin, Northern Mockingbird, Chimney Swift
Upper Green, Newbury: Green Heron
Route One Traffic Circle, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, Tree Swallow, Red-tailed Hawk
Mill Pond, West Newbury: Great Egret, Mallard, Eastern Phoebe, House Sparrow
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Purple Martin, Pectoral Sandpiper, Wilson’s Storm-Petrel, Laughing Gull, Short-billed Dowitcher, Stilt Sandpiper, Lesser Yellowlegs, Virginia Rail, Caspian Tern, Black-bellied Plover, Seaside Sparrow, Black Tern, Least Sandpiper, Common Tern, American Woodcock
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island Bank Swallow, Least Sandpiper,
Crane Beach, Ipswich: Black Tern, Arctic Tern.
