These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Pavillion Beach, Ipswich: Iceland Gull
Beach Road, Salisbury: Northern Flicker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, American Robin, Eastern Bluebird
Ash Street Swamp, West Newbury: Eastern Bluebird, Eastern Wood Pewee, Canada Goose
Elm Street, Salisbury: Killdeer, Spotted Sandpiper, Mallard
Rogers Street, West Newbury: Wood Duck with young, Canada Goose with gosling, Mute Swan, Red-tailed Hawk
Sweet Apple Tree Lane, Salisbury: Wild Turkey with poults, American Robin, Blue Jay, House Finch
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, American Robin, European Starling, Common Grackle, Osprey, Common Tern, Least Turn, Killdeer, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Great Blue Heron, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Black-billed Cuckoo, Blue-winged Warbler, Yellow-billed Cuckoo
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Least Bittern, Indigo Bunting, Great Egret, American Robin, European Starling, Bobolink, Barn Swallow, Northern Mockingbird, Savannah Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Mallard, Mourning Dove, Tree Swallow, Gray Catbird, American Goldfinch, House Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Yellow Warbler, Eastern Meadowlark, Eastern Kingbird, Common Yellowthoat, White-breasted Nuthatch,Great Blue Heron,Red-tailed Hawk, Chimney Swift, Northern Cardinal, Chipping Sparrow, Killdeer, Common Grackle, House Finch, Willow Flycatcher, Black-capped Chickadee, House Wren, American Crow, Blue Jay, Brown Thrasher, Tufted Titmouse, Downy Woodpecker
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Chimney Swift, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Purple Martin, American Bittern, Least Bittern, Piping Plover, Eastern Kingbird, Cedar Waxwing, Brown Thrasher, Eastern Towhee, Long-tailed Duck, Roseate Tern, Common Tern, Northern Harrier, Eastern Meadowlark, Killdeer, Northern Parula, Black-throated Blue, Bay-breasted Warbler, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Ovenbird, Black-and-White Warbler, American Woodcock, Great Horned Owl, Seaside Sparrow, Whippoorwill, Alder Flycatcher, Blackburnian Warbler, Philadelphia Vireo, Magnolia Warbler, Canada Warbler, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Baltimore Oriole, Warbling Vireo, Least Bittern, Piping Plover,
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Cedar Waxwing, American Crow, Fish Crow, Cooper’s Hawk, Chimney Swift, Chipping Sparrow, Ruby-throated Himmingbird, Gray Catbird, American Goldfinch, American Robin, House Finch
Route 1, Newburyport: Peregine Falcon, Turkey Vulture, Cedar Waxwing, Rock Pigeon, Double-crested Cormorant, Mallard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.