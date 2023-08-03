These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Maple Croft Farm Trail, Ipswich: Virginia Rail
Various Areas in Manchester by the Sea: Bald Eagle, Cedar Waxwing, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Great Egret, Tree Swallow, Snowy Egret, Osprey
Ferry Road, Newburyport: Cedar Waxwing, Cooper’s Hawk, Tree Swallow
River Road, West Newbury: Red-eyed Vireo, American Goldfinch, Wood Thrush, Belted Kingfisher, Ovenbird, Mallard, Double-crested Cormorant, Tree Swallow
Pine Island Road, Newbury: Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow
Ash Street, West Newbury: Eastern Bluebird, Wood Duck, Tree Swallow, Eastern Kingbird, Rail species, Sora, Red-bellied Woodpecker
Spring Lane, Newburyport: Chipping Sparrow, Chimney Swift, Killdeer, Great Blue Heron, Bald Eagle, Double-crested Cormorant, American Robin, Eastern Phoebe, Tree Swallow
Oak Hill Cemetery, Newburyport: Chipping Sparrow, House Finch, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White- breasted Nuthatch, Blue Jay, American Crow, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow, Indigo Bunting, House Sparrow, Downy Woodpecker, American Robin, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Common Yellow Throat, Yellow Warbler, Hairy Woodpecker, Gray Catbird, Eastern Wood-Pewee
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Red-winged Blackbird, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, House Sparrow, Bobolink, American Crow, Northern Mockingbird, Tree Swallow, Eastern Kingbird, Willow Flycatcher, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Wood Duck, Mourning Dove, European Starling, Chimney Swift, Baltimore Oriole, Northern Cardinal, Cedar Waxwing, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat Downy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Black-crowned Night-Heron, Snowy Egret, Great Egret, Green Heron, Wood Duck, Eastern Kingbird, Mallard, Tree Swallow
Mill Pond, West Newbury: Downy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Eastern Kingbird, Northern Flicker, , Eastern Phoebe, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Canada Goose, Mallard, Great Blue Heron, Chipping Sparrow, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, House Finch, Tree Swallow, Carolina Wren, Indigo Bunting, Song Sparrow, Mute Swan, Eastern Wood-Pewee
New Hampshire Seacoast: Killdeer, Great Egret, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Common Eider, Royal Tern, Purple Martin
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: White-rumped Sandpiper, Red-necked Phalarope, Black-bellied Plover, Bobolink, Laughing Gull, Ruddy Turnstone, Dunlin, Wilson’s Snipe, Brown Thrasher, Piping Plover, Stilt Sandpiper, Long-billed Dowitcher, Whimbrel, Short-billed Dowitcher, Pied-billed Grebe, Virginia Rail, Least Bittern, Eastern Wood-Pewee, American Woodcock, Purple Martin, Least Sandpiper, Cedar Waxwing, Brown Thrasher, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Glossy Ibis, Least Bittern, Marsh Wren, Bobolink, Osprey
Ferry Road, Salisbury: Tree Swallow, Great Blue Heron, Osprey, Baltimore Oriole, Barred Owl
River Road, West Newbury: Ruby-throated Hummingbird, White-breasted Nuthatch, Chipping Sparrow, Mourning Dove, Brown-headed Cowbird, Ovenbird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, Red-tailed Hawk, Cooper’s Hawk, Wood Thrush, Eastern Bluebird
Scotland Road, Newbury: American Woodcock, Chimney Swift, Barn Swallow, Great Blue Heron, Tree Swallow
Storey Avenue, Newburyport: Fish Crow, Killdeer, Northern Mockingbird, American Crow.
