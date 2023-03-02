These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.

Flax Pond, Lynn: Belted Kingfisher

Parker River NWR, Plum Island: Hermit Thrush, Snow Bunting, Red Crossbill, Snowy Owl

Various Areas on Cape Ann: Razorbill, Black Guillemot, Common Murre, Harlequin Duck, Black Scoter, White-winged Scoter, Surf Scoter, Red-breasted Merganser, Ruddy Turnstone

Hammond Reservation, Andover: American Woodcock

Various Areas in Byfield: Purple Finch, American Woodcock, Hermit Thrush

Hay Street, Newbury: American Woodcock

Rough Meadows Sanctuary, Rowley: American Woodcock, Hermit Thrush, Red-winged Blackbird, American Robin

Various Areas in Merrimac: Purple Finch, Mourning Dove, Blue Jay, Cooper’s Hawk, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, American Goldfinch, Common Raven, Black-capped Chickadee

Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Black-bellied Plover, Common Eider, White-winged Scooter

Appleton Farm, Ipswich: White-fronted Goose, Canada Goose, Red-headed Woodpecker, Killdeer

Various Areas in Salisbury: Mourning Dove, Brown Thrasher, Common Grackles, European Starling, Red-winged Blackbird, American Woodcock

Jodrey Fish Pier, Gloucester: Thick-billed Murre, Razorbill, Common Murre

Ipswich Center, Ipswich: Fish Crow

Great Bay NWR, Newington, N.H.: Common Raven, Eastern Bluebird, Mountain Bluebird, Bald Eagle, Northern Shrike, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, American Robin, Red-tailed Hawk

New Hampshire Seacoast: Common Gull, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Razorbill, Black Guillemot, Purple Sandpiper, Ruddy Turnstone

