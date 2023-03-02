These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Flax Pond, Lynn: Belted Kingfisher
Parker River NWR, Plum Island: Hermit Thrush, Snow Bunting, Red Crossbill, Snowy Owl
Various Areas on Cape Ann: Razorbill, Black Guillemot, Common Murre, Harlequin Duck, Black Scoter, White-winged Scoter, Surf Scoter, Red-breasted Merganser, Ruddy Turnstone
Hammond Reservation, Andover: American Woodcock
Various Areas in Byfield: Purple Finch, American Woodcock, Hermit Thrush
Hay Street, Newbury: American Woodcock
Rough Meadows Sanctuary, Rowley: American Woodcock, Hermit Thrush, Red-winged Blackbird, American Robin
Various Areas in Merrimac: Purple Finch, Mourning Dove, Blue Jay, Cooper’s Hawk, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, American Goldfinch, Common Raven, Black-capped Chickadee
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Black-bellied Plover, Common Eider, White-winged Scooter
Appleton Farm, Ipswich: White-fronted Goose, Canada Goose, Red-headed Woodpecker, Killdeer
Various Areas in Salisbury: Mourning Dove, Brown Thrasher, Common Grackles, European Starling, Red-winged Blackbird, American Woodcock
Jodrey Fish Pier, Gloucester: Thick-billed Murre, Razorbill, Common Murre
Ipswich Center, Ipswich: Fish Crow
Great Bay NWR, Newington, N.H.: Common Raven, Eastern Bluebird, Mountain Bluebird, Bald Eagle, Northern Shrike, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, American Robin, Red-tailed Hawk
New Hampshire Seacoast: Common Gull, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Razorbill, Black Guillemot, Purple Sandpiper, Ruddy Turnstone
