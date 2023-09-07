These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Newburyport Industrial Park: Bald Eagle, Great Blue Heron
”Granite State” out of Rye Harbor, N.H: Common Eider, Rock Pigeon, American Oystercatcher, Semipalmated Plover, Ruddy Turnstone, Sanderling, Spotted Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Lesser Yellowlegs, Parasitic Jaeger, Black Guillemot, Bonaparte’s Gull, Laughing Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Common Tern, Common Loon, Wilson’s Storm-Petrel, Great Shearwater, Manx Shearwater, Northern Gannet, Great Cormorant, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Bald Eagle, Belted Kingfisher, Northern Flicker, Crow species, Tree Swallow, European Starling, Cedar Waxwing, Baltimore Oriole, Yellow Warbler, Passerine species
Scotland Road, Newbury: Green-winged Teal, Solitary Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Eastern Phoebe
Spring Lane, Newburyport: Red-tailed Hawk, Bald Eagle, Belted Kingfisher, Eastern Phoebe, Tree Swallow
New Hampshire Seacoast: Semipalmated Sandpiper, Semipalmated Plover, Western Sandpiper, Sanderling, Spotted Sandpiper, Ruddy Turnstone, Whimbrel, Red Knot, Dunlin, Bonaparte’s Gull, Great Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Glossy Ibis, Bay-breasted Warbler
Sunset Boulevard, Newbury: Common Raven
Water Street, Newburyport: American Golden-Plover
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: European Starling, American Goldfinch, House Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Canada Goose, Blue Jay, Mourning Dove, Northern Cardinal, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Northern Mockingbird, Downy Woodpecker, Common Yellowthroat, Cedar Waxwing, Black-capped Chickadee, Carolina Wren, White-breasted Nuthatch, Turkey Vulture, Red-winged Blackbird, Eastern Phoebe, Flycatcher species
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Lark Sparrow, Brown Thrasher, Pectoral Sandpiper, Wood Duck, Blue Jay, Tree Swallow, Blue-winged Teal, Broad-winged Hawk, Common Raven, Merlin, Short-billed Dowitcher, Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Stilt Sandpiper, Least Bittern, Eastern Phoebe, Red Knot, Orchard Oriole, Willow Flycatcher, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Tennessee Warbler, Cape May Warbler, Bay-breasted Warbler, Pine Warbler, Black-and-white Warbler, Tree Swallow, Purple Martin, Wilson’s Phalarope, Baird’s Sandpiper, Whimbrel, Peregrine Falcon, American Avocet, Black Tern, Spotted Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Killdeer, Pied-billed Grebe, Green-winged Teal, Black-bellied Plover, American Golden-Plover, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Great Egret, Yellow Warbler, Red-eyed Vireo, Dunlin, White-rumped Sandpiper, Pectoral Sandpiper
Western Avenue, Gloucester: Bald Eagle, Tree Swallow, Ruby-throated Hummingbird
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Eastern Phoebe, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Wood Duck, Snowy Egret, Great Egret, Tree Swallow, Green Heron
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Carolina Wren, House Wren, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Cedar Waxwing, White-breasted Nuthatch, Downy Woodpecker, Tree Swallow, Gray Catbird, Northern Cardinal
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: American Kestrel, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Tree Swallow, Ruby-throated Hummingbird.
