These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Olive-sided Flycatcher, Eastern Towhee, Indigo Bunting, Brown Thrasher, Blue-winged Teal, House, Wren, Wilson's Warbler, Scarlet Tanager, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Orchard Oriole, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Palm Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Great Blue Heron, Chimney Swift.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Common Loon, Alder Flycatcher, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Willow Flycatcher.
Odiorne Point State Park, Rye, New Hampshire: Canada Goose, Mallard, Common Eider, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Virginia Rail, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Killdeer, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Purple Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Willet, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Roseate Tern, Common Tern, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Osprey, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Alder Flycatcher, Willow Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Eastern Kingbird, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Fish Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Barn Swallow, House Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, Swainson's Thrush, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow,Nelson's Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Lincoln's Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Mourning Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Northern Parula, Magnolia Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Canada Warbler, Scarlet Tanager, Northern Cardinal.
Dogtown Trails, Gloucester: Mourning Warbler.
Various areas in Hampton, New Hampshire: Canada Warbler, American Redstart, Blackpoll Warbler, Black-and-white Warbler, Northern Parula, Yellow Warbler.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Lincoln's Sparrow, Mourning Warbler, Yellow-throated Vireo, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Seaside Sparrow, Purple Martin, Bay-breasted Warbler, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Willow Flycatcher, Alder Flycatcher, Magnolia Warbler, Marsh Wren, Black-billed Cuckoo, Whip-poor-will, American Woodcock, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Alder Flycatcher, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Canada Warbler, Swainson's Thrush, Red-eyed Vireo, American Robin, Clapper Rail.
Great Bog Marsh, Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Sora, Virginia Rail, Spotted Sandpiper, Red-winged Blackbird, Baltimore Oriole, Common Yellowthroat, Great Crested Flycatcher, Northern Mockingbird, Black-capped Chickadee, Common Grackle, Red-tailed Hawk.
Various areas in Seabrook, New Hampshire: Chimney Swift, Least Sandpiper, Solitary Sandpiper, Lesser Yellowlegs, Greater Yellowlegs, Common Loon, American Kestrel, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Bank Swallow, Barn Swallow, Cliff Swallow, European Starling, American Goldfinch, Bobolink, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Yellow-rumped Warbler.
Harold Parker State Forest, North Andover: Wood Thrush, Hermit Thrush, Veery, American Robin, Ovenbird, Scarlet Tanager, Baltimore Oriole, Great-crested Flycatcher, Eastern Wood-Peewee.
Rockingham County, New Hampshire: Brant, Canada Goose, Mallard, American Black Duck, Ring-necked Duck, Common Eider, White-winged Scoter, Hooded Merganser, Ruddy Duck, Wild Turkey, Pied-billed Grebe, Red-necked Grebe, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Eastern Whip-poor-will, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Virginia Rail, Sora, Black-bellied Plover, Killdeer, Semipalmated Plover, Piping Plover, Dunlin, Purple Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Short-billed Dowitcher, American Woodcock, Spotted Sandpiper, Willet, Greater Yellowlegs, Laughing Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Least Tern, Roseate Tern, Common Tern, Common Loon, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Green Heron, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Northern Harrier, Cooper's Hawk, Bald Eagle, Mississippi Kite, Broad-winged Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Barred Owl, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, American Kestrel, Peregrine Falcon, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Willow Flycatcher, Least Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Yellow-throated Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Fish Crow, Common Raven, Bank Swallow, Tree Swallow, Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Purple Martin, Barn Swallow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, House Wren, Marsh Wren, Carolina Wren, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Eastern Bluebird, Veery, Wood Thrush, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, European Starling, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Grasshopper Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Field Sparrow, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Bobolink, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Northern Waterthrush, Blue-winged Warbler, Black-and-white Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Northern Parula, Magnolia Warbler, Blackburnian Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Blackpoll Warbler, Pine Warbler, Prairie Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Canada Warbler, Scarlet Tanager, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Indigo Bunting.
Woodsom Farm and Whittier Hill, Amesbury: Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Red-winged Blackbird, European Starling, Common Grackle, Brown-headed Cowbird, American Robin, Northern Mockingbird, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Eastern Kingbird, Bobolink, Turkey Vulture, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, House Sparrow, Gray Catbird, Mallard, Great Blue Heron, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Black-capped Chickadee, Willow Flycatcher, Eastern Meadowlark, Blue Jay, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Mourning Dove, Canada Goose, House Finch, Chimney Swift, American Goldfinch, Cedar Waxwing, Northern Cardinal, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, American Crow, Osprey.
Various areas in Exeter, New Hampshire: Bald Eagle, Barred Owl, Spotted Sandpiper, Great Blue Heron, Osprey, Ruddy Duck, Killdeer.
Morgan Avenue, Newbury: Gray Catbird, Baltimore Oriole, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, American Robin, Carolina Wren, Chipping Sparrow, White-breasted Nuthatch.
Short Street, Newington, New Hampshire: Grasshopper Sparrow, Eastern Bluebird, Northern Mockingbird, Scarlet Tanager, Eastern Kingbird, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Savannah Sparrow.
