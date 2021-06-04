These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Black Scoter, Purple Sandpiper, Bonaparte's Gull, Least Tern, Caspian Tern, Black Tern, Roseate Tern, Common Tern, Common Loon, Northern Gannet, Snowy Egret, Chimney Swift, Common Loon, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Bank Swallow, Barn Swallow, Cliff Swallow, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Baltimore Oriole.
Little River Trail, Newburyport: House Wren, Tree Swallow, Pileated Woodpecker, American Crow, Gray Catbird, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Woodthrush, Veery, Pileated Woodpecker, Black-capped Chickadee, American Goldfinch, Red-eyed Vireo, Common Yellowthroat, Ovenbird, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Cedar Waxwing, Common Grackle.
Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Marblehead: Olive-sided Flycatcher, Gray-cheeked Thrush, Mourning Warbler.
Cherry Hill [Indian Hill] Reservoir, West Newbury: Common Loon, Green Heron.
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Olive-sided Flycatcher, Eastern Towhee, Indigo Bunting, Brown Thrasher, Blue-winged Teal, House Wren, Wilson's Warbler, Scarlet Tanager, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Orchard Oriole, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Palm Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Great Blue Heron, Chimney Swift.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Common Loon, Alder Flycatcher, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Willow Flycatcher, Piping Plover, Bank Swallow, Least Tern, King Eider.
Artichoke Reservoir, Newburyport/West Newbury: Great Egret, Great Blue Heron, Mute Swan, Great Crested Flycatcher, American Robin, Chipping Sparrow, Veery, Eastern Wood-Pewee.
Odiorne Point State Park, Rye, New Hampshire: Canada Goose, Mallard, Common Eider, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Virginia Rail, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Killdeer, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Purple Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Willet, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Roseate Tern, Common Tern, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Osprey, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Alder Flycatcher, Willow Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Eastern Kingbird, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Fish Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Barn Swallow, House Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, Swainson's Thrush, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow,Nelson's Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Lincoln's Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Mourning Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Northern Parula, Magnolia Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Canada Warbler, Scarlet Tanager, Northern Cardinal.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: King Eider, Mourning Warbler, Wilson's Phalarope, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-throated Vireo, Clapper Rail, Least Bittern, Seaside Sparrow, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Marsh Wren, Common Nighthawk, Whip-poor-will, Pine Warbler, Black Guillemot, Mourning Warbler, Green Heron, Bay-breasted Warbler, Swainson's Thrush.
New England Biolabs, Ipswich: Virginia Rail.
Exeter wastewater treatment facility, Exeter, New Hampshire: Black-bellied Whistling Duck, Ruddy Duck, Mallard, Canada Goose, Spotted Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Killdeer, Yellow Warbler, Warbling Vireo, Marsh Wren, Double-crested Cormorant, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow.
Various areas in Nahant: Mourning Warbler, Lincoln Sparrow, Alder Flycatcher, Willow Flycatcher, Canada Warbler.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Northern Mockingbird, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, European Starling, Brown-headed Cowbird, Bobolink, American Robin, Blue Jay, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, House Sparrow, Eastern Meadowlark, Mallard, Turkey Vulture, Northern Cardinal, Cedar Waxwing, Gray Catbird, Mourning Dove, Yellow Warbler, House Finch, Canada Goose, Red-tailed Hawk, House Wren, American Crow, American Goldfinch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.