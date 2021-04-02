These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Island Road, Essex: Eastern Meadowlark.
Marblehead causeway, Marblehead: Eared Grebe, Horned Grebe.
Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge, Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Northern Shrike, Osprey.
Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester: Piping Plover.
Crane Beach, Ipswich: Piping Plover, Sanderling, Osprey.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Brant, Northern Shoveler, Gadwall, American Wigeon, American Black Duck, Common Merganser, Great Egret, Killdeer, Green-winged Teal, Semipalmated Plover, Piping Plover, Double-crested Cormorant, Turkey Vulture, Northern Harrier, Bald Eagle, American Kestrel, Merlin, Peregrine Falcon, American Crow, Fish Crow, Common Raven, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Horned Lark, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Snow Bunting, Eastern Meadowlark, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Mourning Dove, Common Grackle.
Wolf Hollow, Ipswich: Canada Goose, Snow Goose.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Common Eider, Canada Goose, American Black Duck, White-winged Scoter, Long-tailed Duck, Bufflehead, Red-breasted Merganser, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Northern Harrier, Merlin, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Red-breasted Nuthatch, American Robin, House Finch, Common Redpoll, Red Crossbill, Dark-eyed Junco, Mourning Dove, Song Sparrow.
Scotland Road, Newbury: Glossy Ibis, Greater Yellowlegs, American Wigeon, Wilson's Snipe, Green-winged Teal, Eastern Phoebe.
Various areas in Exeter, New Hampshire: Eastern Phoebe, Pine Siskin, White-winged Crossbill, Northern Shoveler, Red-shouldered Hawk, Fish Crow.
Tewksbury Road, West Newbury: Common Raven, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Tree Swallow, Mallard, Canada Goose.
Stop & Shop Plaza, Amesbury: Bald Eagle.
Willowdale State Forest, Ipswich: Wood Duck, Red-tailed Hawk, Downy Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, Eastern Phoebe, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, Carolina Wren, Eastern Bluebird, Red Crossbill, American Goldfinch.
Cherry Hill [Indian Hill] Reservoir, West Newbury: Ruddy Duck, Common Merganser, Scaup species, Pied-billed Grebe, Canada Goose, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Red-winged Blackbird, Eastern Phoebe, Bald Eagle.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Greater Yellowlegs, American Kestrel, American Oystercatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Piping Plover, Dunlin, Sanderling, Northern Shrike, Bran, Pine Warbler, Fish Crow, Osprey.
Pease International Tradeport, Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Killdeer, American Kestrel.
Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury: Bufflehead, Wood Duck, Ring-necked Duck, Canada Goose, Mallard, Song Sparrow, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Pileated Woodpecker.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Brown-headed Cowbird, Red-winged Blackbird, Eastern Meadowlark, Tree Swallow.
Exeter wastewater treatment Facility, Exeter, New Hampshire: Northern Shoveler, Green-winged Teal, Ring-necked Duck, Greater Scaup, Lesser Scaup, Bufflehead, Killdeer, Horned Lark.
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Wilson Snipe, Killdeer, Blue-winged Teal, Green-winged Teal, Great Blue Heron, European Starling.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Common Loon, Common Eider, Piping Plover, Sanderling, Brant, Horned Lark, Peregrine Falcon.
Turkey Hill Road, West Newbury: Ring-necked Duck, Mallard, Canada Goose, Red-winged Blackbird, Carolina Wren.
Meadowbrook/Tuxbury Pond area, Amesbury: Red-tailed Hawk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.