These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Beach Road area, Salisbury: Fox Sparrow, Hairy Woodpecker, Red-winged Blackbird.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Lapland Longspur, Horned Lark, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Hermit Thrush, Gray Catbird, Bald Eagle.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Glaucous Gull, Horned Lark, Common Loon, Red-throated Loon, Long-tailed Duck, Bufflehead.
Gillis Bridge, Newburyport: Peregrine Falcon.
King's Beach, Swampscott: Brant.
Plum Island Point, Newburyport: Dunlin, Sanderling, Common Eider.
Various areas in West Newbury: Wild Turkey, Northern Flicker, Pine Siskin, Gray Catbird, Red Crossbill, Northern Pintail, Turkey Vulture, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Peregrine Falcon, Hermit Thrush, Common Redpoll, Swamp Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Hooded Merganser, Eastern Screech-Owl.
Linden Street, Exeter, New Hampshire: Eastern Bluebird, Wild Turkey.
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Northern Flicker, Eastern Bluebird.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Glaucous Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Red-tailed Hawk, Bald Eagle, Surf Scoter, Black Scoter, Long-tail Duck, Purple Sandpiper, Common Eider, Razorbill, Mallard, Common Goldeneye, Common Loon, American Crow, Pied-billed Grebe, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Merlin, Peregrine Falcon, Bald Eagle, Common Raven, Horned Lark, Cedar Waxwing, Snow Bunting, Field Sparrow.
Cherry Hill Reservoir, West Newbury: Northern Shrike, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Pine Siskin, American Goldfinch, Common Redpoll, Northern Cardinal, Downy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Carolina Wren, Hairy Woodpecker, Black-capped Chickadee, Cooper's Hawk, Dark-eyed Junco, White-throated Sparrow.
Route 133, Ipswich: Cackling Goose, Canada Goose.
Various areas in Seabrook: Red Crossbill, Fish Crow, Turkey Vulture, Belted Kingfisher, Hermit Thrush, Swamp Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Snow Bunting, Great Horned Owl, Peregrine Falcon, Barred Owl, Eastern Screech-Owl, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Snowy Owl, Purple Sandpiper, Razorbill, Red-throated Loon, Great Cormorant, Great Black-backed Gull, Eastern Bluebird, Brown Creeper, Northern Harrier.
