These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Brace's Cove, Gloucester: Mallard, Common Eider, Killdeer, Sanderling, Dunlin, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Black-headed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Eastern Kingbird, American Crow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Savannah Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird.
Oak Hill Cemetery, Newburyport: Clay-colored Sparrow, Chimney Swift, American Crow, Tufted Titmouse, European Starling, Northern Mockingbird, Veery, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Northern Cardinal, Great Crested Flycatcher, Wood Duck, Chimney Swift.
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Solitary Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Barn Swallow.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Red-bellied Woodpecker, Black-throated Green Warbler, American Redstart, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Downy Woodpecker, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, Northern Flicker, Gray Catbird.
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: White-crowned Sparrow, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Gray Catbird.
Parker Ridge, Newburyport: Blue Jay, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Mourning Dove, Purple Finch, American Goldfinch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Carolina Wren, Gray Catbird, European Starling, Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird, American Tree Sparrow, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Northern Cardinal, American Robin.
First Street, Amesbury: Baltimore Oriole.
Niles Pond, Gloucester: Black-headed Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, American Crow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Savannah Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Yellow Warbler.
Heritage Trail, Nahant: Yellow-throated Warbler.
Nichols Village, Groveland: American Goldfinch, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Pileated Woodpecker, Eastern Bluebird, Great Crested Flycatcher, American Robin, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Baltimore Oriole, Song Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Brown-headed Cowbird, Blue Jay, European Starling, Common Grackle, Killdeer, Wild Turkey, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Red-tailed Hawk, Rose-breasted Grosbeak.
Eastern Point, Gloucester: Yellow-rumped Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Black-and-white Warbler,Tennessee Warbler, Northern Parula, Brown Creeper, Blue-headed Vireo, White-throated Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Gray Catbird.
Chase Street, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture.
Various areas in West Boxford: Pectoral Sandpiper, Least Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Red-tailed Hawk, Baltimore Oriole, Rose-breasted Grosbeak.
Moseley Avenue, Newburyport: American Redstart, Pine Warbler.
Plum Island Airfield, Newburyport/Newbury: Upland Sandpiper, Willet, Common Tern, Bald Eagle, Double-crested Cormorant.
Cushing Avenue, Newburyport: Cooper's Hawk.
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Indigo Bunting, Scarlet Tanager, House Wren, Baltimore Oriole, Blue-headed Vireo, American Crow, White-breasted Nuthatch, European Starling, Gray Catbird, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Ovenbird, Magnolia Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Great Crested Flycatcher.
Common Pasture, Newbury/Newburyport: Canada Goose, Mallard, Glossy Ibis, White-faced Ibis, Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Flicker, Eastern Kingbird, American Crow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, American Robin, Song Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, American Kestrel, American Woodcock.
River Road, West Newbury: Great Crested Flycatcher, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Baltimore Oriole, Bald Eagle, Gray Catbird, Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Great Horned Owl, American Goldfinch, White-breasted Nuthatch, American Robin, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Northern Cardinal.
