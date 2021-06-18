These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Olive-sided Flycatcher, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Mourning Warbler, Nelson's Sparrow, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Virginia Rail, Gadwall, Purple Martin, House Finch, House Sparrow, Double-crested Cormorant, Osprey, Canada Goose, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Killdeer with young, Willet, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Northern Cardinal, Northern Mockingbird, Cedar Waxwing, Eastern Kingbird, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, European Starling, Common Yellowthroat, American Goldfinch, Common Tern, Brown Thrasher, Gray Catbird, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, King Rail, American Oystercatcher, Laughing Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Long-tailed Duck, Royal Tern, Black Guillemot, Laughing Gull, Black-and-white Warbler, Blue-winged Teal, Red Knot, Clapper Rail.
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Great Blue Heron, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Hairy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Willow Flycatcher, Great Crested Flycatcher, Yellow-throated Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree Swallow, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Blue-winged Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Scarlet Tanager, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Indigo Bunting.
Storey Avenue, Newburyport: Cooper's Hawk, Fish Crow, Killdeer, Red-tailed Hawk.
Erie Avenue, Newburyport: Rose-breasted Grosbeak, American Goldfinch, Gray Catbird, White-breasted Nuthatch, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Mourning Dove, Gray Catbird, American Goldfinch, American Robin, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, House Sparrow, House Wren, Cedar Waxwing, Red-winged Blackbird, European Starling, Common Grackle, Great Blue Heron, Northern Mockingbird, Bobolink, American Crow, Northern Cardinal, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Downy Woodpecker, Willow Flycatcher, Eastern Meadowlark, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Belted Kingfisher, Mallard, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Blue Jay, Tufted Titmouse.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Cedar Waxwing, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Chimney Swift, Gray Catbird, House Wren, Tree Swallow, Turkey Vulture, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Northern Cardinal, Chipping Sparrow, American Goldfinch.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Common Eider, Common Tern, Roseate Tern, Red-breasted Merganser, Black Guillemot, Greater Yellowlegs, Purple Martin.
Chain Bridge area, Newburyport: Cliff Swallow.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Great Black-backed Gull, Herring Gull, Piping Plover, Least Tern, Bank Swallow, Willow Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Yellow Warbler, Cedar Waxwing, Eastern Towhee, Brown Thrasher, Gray Catbird.
Colby Farm Lane, Newburyport: Wild Turkey, Chimney Swift, Great Blue Heron, Eastern Wood-Pewee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.