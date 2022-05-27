These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. And, visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Odiorne State Park, Rye, N.H.: Brant, Canada Goose, Mallard, Common Eider, Wild Turkey, Black-billed Cuckoo, Chimney Swift, Virginia Rail, Black-bellied Plover, Killdeer, Spotted Sandpiper, Willet, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Common Tern, Common Loon, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Osprey, Red-tailed Hawk,Downy Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Merlin, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Alder Flycatcher, Traill’s Flycatcher, Least Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay,American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, House Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, Veery, Swainson’s Thrush, American Robin, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Lincoln’s Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, Yellow-breasted Chat, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Northern Waterthrush, Black-and-white Warbler, Tennessee Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Northern Parula, Magnolia Warbler, Bay-breasted Warbler, Blackburnian Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler,
Blackpoll Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Pine Warbler,Yellow-rumped Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, CanadaWarbler, Wilson’s Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breastedGrosbeak
J. B. Little Road, Groveland: Wilson’s Warbler, Canada Warbler.
Gillis Bridge, Newburyport/Salisbury: Cliff Swallow, Peregrine Falcon.
Garden Street, West Newbury: Indigo Bunting.
Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant, Exeter, N.H.: Red-necked Phalarope, Northern Shoveler, American Black Duck, Mallard, Canada Goose, Double-crested Cormorant, Spotted Sandpiper, Killdeer, Virginia Rail, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Marsh Wren, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Blackpol Warbler, American Redstart, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Gray Catbird.
Port Place Wetlands, Newburyport: Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Phoebe, Turkey Vulture, Chipping Sparrow, Killdeer with young, Black-throated Green Warbler, Black-throated BlueWarbler, Red-eyed Vireo.
Pikes Bridge Road, West Newbury: Green Heron, Eastern Kingbird, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Mute Swan with cygnets, Mallard, Wood Duck, Blue-grayGnatcatcher, Common Yellowthroat, Northern Cardinal, American Redstart.
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Common Yellowthroat, Eastern Kingbird.
Halibut Point, Rockport: Ring-necked Pheasant, White-eyed Vireo.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Sanderling, Black-crowned Night-Heron, House Wren, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Alder Flycatcher, Tri-colored Heron, Green Heron, Seaside Sparrow, Hooded Warbler, Nashville Warbler, White-rumped Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Semipalmated Plover, Common Nighthawk, Blackpoll Warbler, American Redstart, American Kestrel, Philadelphia Video, Mourning Warbler, Yellow-throated Vireo, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Black-billed Cuckoo, Canada Warbler, Philadelphia Vireo, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Tennessee Warbler, Ruddy Turnstone, Black-bellied Plover, Lincoln’s Sparrow.
Various Areas in Exeter, N.H.: Great Crested Flycatcher, Indigo Bunting, Prairie Warbler, YellowWarbler, Common Yellowthroat, Eastern Towhee, Bobolink.
Hines Bridge, Newburyport: Cliff Swallow, Eastern Kingbird.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Curlew Sandpiper, Common Eider, Spotted Sandpiper, Glossy Ibis.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Song Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, Red-winged Blackbird, Northern Mockingbird, Common Grackle, Gray Catbird, Yellow Warbler, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Mourning Dove, European Starling, Wilson’s Warbler, Canada Goose, Killdeer, Bobolink, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Savannah Sparrow, American Crow, Eastern Kingbird, Great Egret, Great Blue Heron.
Jeffrey’s Ledge in New Hampshire Waters: White-winged Scoter, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Red-necked Phalarope, Red Phalarope, Razorbill, Atlantic Puffin, Bonaparte’s Gull, Laughing Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Common Tern, Red-throated Loon, Common Loon, Wilson’s Storm-Petrel, Northern Fulmar, Sooty Shearwater, Northern Gannet, Double-crested Cormorant, Least Flycatcher, Barn Swallow, Common Yellowthroat, Magnolia Warbler, Blackburnian Warbler.
Whittier Hill, Amesbury: Red-breasted Grosbeak, Scarlet Tanager, Cedar Waxwing, Red-bellied Woodpecker, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Ovenbird, Northern Flicker, Blue Jay.
