These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Surf Scoter, Black Scoter, White-winged Scoter, Common Eider, Common Loon, Red-throated Loon, Razorbill, Brant, Eastern Bluebird, Ipswich Sparrow, Northern Harrier, Northern Mockingbird, Fox Sparrow, Song Sparrow, House Finch, Northern Flicker, American Woodcock, Peregrine Falcon, Hermit Thrush, Gray Catbird.
Gillis Bridge, Newburyport: Peregrine Falcon.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Bald Eagle, Song Sparrow, American Crow, Red-tailed Hawk, Snow Bunting, Northern Mockingbird, European Starling, American Robin, Blue Jay, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, House Finch, American Crow, House Sparrow, Bufflehead, Piping Plover, Killdeer, Great Cormorant, Common Eider, Surf Scoter, Black Scoter, Long-tailed Duck, Common Goldeneye, Common Merganser, Common Loon, Herring Gull, Mallard.
Jodrey Fish Pier, Gloucester: Thick-billed Murre.
Oak Hill Cemetery, Newburyport: Wood Duck, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Tufted Titmouse, Northern Cardinal, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, House Finch, American Crow, Downy Woodpecker, Gray Catbird.
Scotland Road, Newbury: Snow Goose, Northern Shoveler.
Cherry Hill [Indian Hill] Reservoir, West Newbury: Wilson's Snipe.
High Street, Newburyport: Wood Duck, Mallard, Turkey Vulture.
Donovan's Fields, Hamilton: European Starling, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Eastern Phoebe, Eastern Bluebird.
Barton Street, Newburyport: Carolina Wren, Tufted Titmouse, Northern Cardinal.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Sanderling, Piping Plover, Dunlin, Common Eider, White-winged Scoter, Red-throated Loon, Common Loon, Horned Lark, Song Sparrow.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Wild Turkey, Red-tailed Hawk, American Robin, Song Sparrow, American Goldfinch.
