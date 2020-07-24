These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Eastern Towhee.
Union Street, Newburyport: Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, House Sparrow, Blue Jay, American Robin, Cooper's Hawk, Great Egret.
Bartlett Street, Salisbury: Rose-breasted Grosbeak.
North Shore Community Garden area, Middleton: Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Killdeer, Green Heron, Willow Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, American Crow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, House Wren, European Starling, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler.
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Tree Swallow, Wood Duck, Song Sparrow, Chimney Swift.
Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, Topsfield: Wood Duck, Mallard, Mourning Dove, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Green Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Downy Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Warbling Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Marsh Wren, Carolina Wren, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Eastern Bluebird, Gray Catbird, European Starling, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Ovenbird, Common Yellowthroat, Northern Cardinal.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Gadwall, Mallard, Green-winged Teal, Killdeer, Short-billed Dowitcher, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Least Tern, Common Tern, Caspian Tern, Northern Gannet, Least Bittern, Avocet, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Tricolored Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Great Blue Heron, Glossy Ibis, Osprey, Black Skimmer, Canada Goose, Double-crested Cormorant, American Black Duck, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Downy Woodpecker, Peregrine Falcon, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Marsh Wren, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Bobolink, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Yellow Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Willow Flycatcher, Alder Flycatcher, Whip-poor-will, Mourning Dove, European Starling, Common Grackle.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Belted Kingfisher, American Robin, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Red-winged Blackbird, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Willow Flycatcher, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, Blue Jay, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Bobolink, American Goldfinch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Gray Catbird, Eastern Meadowlark, Mourning Dove, House Finch, Cedar Waxwing, Northern Cardinal, Common Yellowthroat, Black-capped Chickadee, Chimney Swift, Brown-headed Cowbird, American Crow, Common Grackle, European Starling, House Sparrow.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Cedar Waxwing, Cooper's Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Chimney Swift, Northern Cardinal, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, American Goldfinch, American Robin, Turkey Vulture.
Congress Street, Amesbury: Eastern Bluebird.
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, Tree Swallow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Veery, Wood Thrush, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Baltimore Oriole, Brown-headed Cowbird, Ovenbird, Common Yellowthroat, Scarlet Tanager, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Prairie Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Indigo Bunting, Chimney Swift, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Red-shouldered Hawk, Northern Flicker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Red-winged Blackbird, Mourning Dove, Turkey Vulture, Great Blue Heron.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Stilt Sandpiper, Tricolored Heron, Great Blue Heron, Short-billed Dowitcher, Lesser Yellowlegs, Greater Yellowlegs, Tree Swallow, Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Purple Martin, Willet, Snowy Egret, Great Egret, Glossy Ibis, Killdeer, Piping Plover, Least Tern.
State Street, Newburyport: Chimney Swift, Turkey Vulture, Tree Swallow.
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Eastern Bluebird, Red-tailed Hawk, Chipping Sparrow, American Goldfinch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.