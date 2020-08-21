These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Semipalmated Plover, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Black-bellied Plover, Whimbrel.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Peregrine Falcon, Northern Harrier, American Avocet, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Whip-poor-will, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Mallard, Wild Turkey, Mourning Dove, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Least Sandpiper, White-rumped Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Short-billed Dowitcher, Lesser Yellowlegs, Greater Yellowlegs, Herring Gull, Least Tern, Common Tern, Black Tern, Double-crested Cormorant, Least Bittern, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Osprey, Red-shouldered Hawk, Eastern Kingbird, Red-eyed Vireo, Tree Swallow, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, European Starling, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow.
Bartlett Street, Salisbury: Wild Turkey.
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Turkey Vulture, Bald Eagle, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak.
Great Neck, Ipswich: Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Great Blue Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron.
Sandy Point State Reservation on Plum Island: White-winged Scoter, Brown Thrasher, Herring Gull, Sanderling.
Cogswell’s Grant, Essex: Eastern Meadowlark.
Low Street, Newbury: Purple Martin, Turkey Vulture, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow.
Bray Street, West Gloucester: Little Blue Heron, Wood Duck.
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, Tree Swallow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Veery, Wood Thrush, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Baltimore Oriole, Brown-headed Cowbird, Ovenbird, Common Yellowthroat, Scarlet Tanager, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Prairie Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Indigo Bunting, Chimney Swift, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Red-shouldered Hawk, Northern Flicker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Red-winged Blackbird, Mourning Dove, Turkey Vulture, Great Blue Heron.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Crested Caracara, Canada Goose, Blue Jay, Red-tailed Hawk, Black-capped Chickadee, Mourning Dove, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, House Sparrow, American Robin, European Starling, Northern Cardinal, American Goldfinch, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Song Sparrow, American Crow, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Bobolink, Eastern Meadowlark, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Baltimore Oriole, Tufted Titmouse, Mallard, Cooper’s Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Harrier.
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Eastern Bluebird.
Various areas in West Gloucester: Black-billed Cuckoo, Red-breasted Nuthatch.
