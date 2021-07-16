These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Granite State Whale Watch out of Rye, New Hampshire: Dovekie, Atlantic Puffin.
Little River Trail, Newburyport: Common Raven, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Willow Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Blue-headed Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, Gray Catbird, Veery, Hermit Thrush, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Black-and-white Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Pine Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Belted Kingfisher, Mallard, Tree Swallow.
Parker Ridge, Newburyport: American Crow, Common Grackle, Blue Jay, Northern Cardinal, American Robin, Rose-breasted Grossbeak, House Finch, Gray Catbird, Downy Woodpecker, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, House Sparrow.
Marine Lab Tern Conservation Program, Isle of Shoals area, New Hampshire/Maine: American Oystercatcher, Atlantic Puffin, Common Murre, Razorbill, Razorbill, Arctic Tern, Great Cormorant.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Northern Mockingbird, European Starling, Song Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, American Robin, Mourning Dove,Red-winged Blackbird, Gray Catbird, Downy Woodpecker, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, American Crow, Blue Jay, Chimney Swift, Baltimore Oriole, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Eastern Meadowlark, Bobolink, Savannah Sparrow, Mallard, Common Grackle, American Goldfinch, Eastern Kingbird, House Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Eastern Bluebird.
Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury/Newburyport: Yellow-throated Vireo, American Robin, Mute Swan, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Mute Swan, Belted Kingfisher.
Various areas in Gloucester: Little Blue Heron.
Baker Road and Bartlett Street, Salisbury: Rose-breasted Grosbeak.
Parker River National Wildlife refuge, Plum Island: Purple Martin, Wood Duck, American Bittern, American Coot, Least Bittern, Common Tern, Least Tern, Wilson's Storm-petrel, Surf Scoter, Piping Plover, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Osprey, Willow Flycatcher, Eastern Towhee, Brown Thrasher, Orchard Oriole, Stilt Sandpiper, Black-bellied Plover, Canada Goose, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, American Redstart, Mallard, Least Sandpiper.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Ruby-throated Hummingbird, American Goldfinch, Chimney Swift Tree Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, Downy Woodpecker, Cedar Waxwing, Gray Catbird.
Rogers Street, West Newbury: Wood Duck.
Parker Street, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, Great Blue Heron.
Lake Attitash, Merrimac/Amesbury: Northern Flicker, Eastern Bluebird, Baltimore Oriole, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Gray Catbird, Northern Cardinal, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, Carolina Wren, Blue Jay.
Colby Farm Lane, Newburyport: Wild Turkey, Eastern Wood-pewee, Eastern Phoebe, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Veery, Great Crested FlycatcherNorthern Cardinal Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift.
